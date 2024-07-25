HFS Research Recognizes Brillio as a High-Tech Services Enterprise Innovator

New HFS Horizons Report Highlights Brillio's AI-Driven Capabilities and Client-Focused Approach to Transforming Stakeholder Experiences

DALLAS, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brillio, a leading digital transformation services and solutions provider, has been recognized by business research consultancy firm HFS Research as Horizon 2 — Enterprise Innovator in High-Tech Services for driving enhanced stakeholder experiences through enterprise transformation.

The HFS Horizons report, High-Tech Services, 2024, assesses the high-tech offerings of 17 service providers across their value propositions, execution and innovation capabilities, go-to-market strategy, and market impact, examining how they are helping their clients embrace holistic enterprise transformation through high-tech services and enabling value realized. According to HFS, Horizon 2 — Enterprise innovators bring the ability to drive improved operational outcomes and use technology to drive end-to-end organizational alignment to transform stakeholder experiences.

The report highlights Brillio's leadership in "bringing a software-engineering mindset to help tech and business use emerging tech to digitally transform operations." It says, "Brillio applies accelerators and partner capabilities to aid high-tech firms in dealing with constant disruption and use data and AI-driven solutions to create business advantage...Customers applaud Brillio for its agility, flexibility, and client-focused workforce."

Tejasvi Mohan, Global Head of Hi-Tech at Brillio, said, "We are excited to be recognized as an Enterprise Innovator in High-tech services and a Market Leader in the Software category in this report. The high-tech industry is at an inflection point where data, AI, and cloud are reshaping how companies deliver value to customers. This recognition validates our client-centricity, AI-led capabilities, industry-specific offerings, and outcome-based approach in helping technology companies accelerate speed-to-market at scale, unlock higher levels of personalization, and drive growth."

Joel Martin, Executive Research Leader, HFS Research, said, "Brillio's strong showing in the HFS High-Tech Horizon is highlighted by its proprietary multi-cloud platform, BrillioOne.ai, which accelerates scalable high ROI analytics platform development, improves data trust, and enhances user experience in an optimal and secure fashion."

According to the report, "The BrillioOne.ai accelerator creates a way for clients to deal with the costs of modernizing their core applications. Brillio has developed fit-for-purpose pricing models, offering customers more flexibility into defining outcome-based models that allow customers to reconfigure, rearchitect, and redeploy as market and business needs change."

An extract of the HFS report can be viewed here and details of Brillio's Hi-tech capabilities and services can be found here.

About HFS Research

HFS is a leading global research and analysis firm trusted at the highest levels of executive leadership. Our mission is to help our clients—major enterprises, tech firms, and service providers—tackle challenges, make bold moves, and bring big ideas to life by arming them with accurate, visionary, and thought-provoking insight into issues that impact their business. HFS analysts and strategists have deep, real-world experience in subjects they cover. They're respected for independent, no-nonsense perspectives based on thorough research, demand-side data, and personal engagements with industry leaders. Visit www.hfsresearch.com.

About Brillio

Brillio is one of the fastest growing digital technology service providers and the partner of choice for many Fortune 1000 companies seeking to turn disruption into a competitive advantage through innovative digital adoption. We help clients harness the transformative potential of the four superpowers of technology: cloud computing, Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI) and mobility. Born digital in 2014, we apply our expertise in customer experience solutions, data analytics and AI, digital infrastructure and security, and platform and product engineering to help clients quickly innovate for growth, create digital products, build service platforms, and drive smarter, data-driven performance. With 12 locations across the U.S., the UK, Romania, Canada, Mexico, and India, our growing global workforce of nearly 6,000 Brillians blends the latest technology and design thinking with digital fluency to solve complex business problems and drive competitive differentiation for our clients. Brillio has been certified by Great Place to Work since 2021. Learn more at www.Brillio.com.

