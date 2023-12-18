Hikal Secures Consecutive Wins in Prestigious HR Accolades: Most Preferred Workplace and Great Managers Award of 2023-24

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikal, the preferred long-term partner for leading global life sciences companies, proudly announces its consecutive second-time triumph, winning two prestigious Human Resources accolades. The 'Most Preferred Workplace' (Manufacturing Edition) 2023-2024 by Marksmen Daily and the esteemed 'Great Managers Award' 2023-2024 by People Business reaffirm Hikal Ltd.'s commitment to placing people at the centre stage of the organization. These accolades highlight Hikal's dedication to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes employee satisfaction, engagement, and professional growth.

Mr. Ratish Jha, President HR, and Sanchit Sinha, Corporate HR head and Crop Protection BU, received the 'Most Preferred Workplace' award at Westin, Goregaon.

The 'Great Managers Award' received for the second consecutive time solidifies Hikal's reputation for valuing effective leadership and management practices, emphasizing the exceptional efforts of Hikal's management team in driving employee development, team collaboration, and overall organizational success. The award ceremony at Westin, Goregaon, saw Mr. Ratish Jha, President HR, and Nisha Jerlin, Head L &OD, accepting the accolade.

Expressing gratitude while accepting the award, Mr. Ratish Jha, President - Human Resources, Hikal Ltd., remarked, "We are honoured to receive these awards, a testament to our ongoing efforts to create a workplace that exceeds our valued employees' expectations. Our commitment includes initiating training programs focusing on technical and leadership skills at all our sites, fostering consistent growth. We extend our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated employees who contribute their best selves every single day."

An initiative driven by Team Marksmen, the 'Most Preferred Workplace' award turns the spotlight on building, sustaining, and recognizing high-trust, high-performance culture at workplaces. The Great Manager Awards Program identifies, recognizes and rewards organizations with great managers, in India. This program enables participant organizations to compare and benchmark themselves and their managers across the industry.

About Hikal Ltd.

Established in 1988, Hikal is a reliable partner to companies in the Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Biotech, Crop Protection and Specialty Chemical industries. We manufacture and supply quality Active Ingredients, Intermediates, Biocides to the global life sciences industry. Hikal has five manufacturing facilities in India at Maharashtra (Taloja and Mahad), Gujarat (Panoli) and Bengaluru (Jigani) and a world-class Research & Technology centre at Pune. Our facilities have been inspected and certified by the Global Regulatory Authorities. We create and deliver sustainable solutions for our partners and customers across the life-sciences value chain. Hikal believes in inclusive growth that embraces all constituents. Hikal is one of the first Indian life-sciences company to receive the Responsible Care® certification. We accord top priority to the health of our employees by adopting best practices in manufacturing.

https://www.hikal.com/