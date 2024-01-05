KOLKATA, India, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, a global speciality chemical conglomerate is pleased to announce that it has achieved a prestigious Silver Medal from EcoVadis, one of the world's leading agencies for business sustainability rating at global scale. The recognition formally endorses Himadri's commitment to sustainability across key pillars such as governance / ethics, environment, labour & human rights, and sustainable procurement. This positions Himadri amongst the top 23% of rated companies under the EcoVadis evaluation framework, a commendable feat considering there are 100,000+ entities being rated by EcoVadis.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd Earns EcoVadis 2023 Silver Medal (PRNewsfoto/Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd)

Commenting on the award, Mr. Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO of Himadri, said, "I am very happy to announce that Himadri has been formally recognized with a Silver Medal in its inaugural assessment with EcoVadis. As a speciality chemical company from India, Himadri is continuing to set new benchmarks for the segment of industry we represent. We have well-defined short-term and long-term sustainability objectives with specific timelines, and we are fully committed to deploy the necessary resources, whether financial, technological, or through research, to achieve these goals. We are actively working towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, aligning ourselves with global decarbonisation goals."

Sustainability being one of Himadri's key values, the company has consistently demonstrated unwavering commitment and focus on upholding the highest standards in all key elements of sustainability with specific objectives.

As a part of its corporate governance initiatives, the company has defined ethical boundaries and undertaken initiatives for information security, anti-corruption and bribery, fair competition, and fair business practices among others. Himadri's journey aligns with the United Nations Global Compact and SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals) and will continue to set examples with its commitment to sustainability.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd remains steadfast in its mission to make a positive impact on the world through sustainable business practices and innovation.

About Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is a global speciality chemical conglomerate with a strong focus on research and development (R&D), innovation and sustainability. As pioneer in the production of lithium-ion battery materials in India, it continuously develops and innovates raw materials of lithium-ion battery value chain. It's diverse product portfolio includes speciality carbon black, coal tar pitch, refined naphthalene, advance materials, SNF, speciality oils, power, etc. catering to various industries such as lithium-ion batteries, paints, plastics, tires, aluminium, graphite electrodes, agrochemicals, defence and construction chemicals. Himadri operates in both domestic and international markets, exporting to 49 countries across the globe. With a strong commitment to safety and sustainability, it has 8 zero-liquid discharge manufacturing facilities and utilize in-house clean power for more than 90% of its energy needs. Through its dedication to R&D, new business opportunities and sustainability, Himadri is making a positive impact on the industry, both in India and globally.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311708/Certificate.jpg