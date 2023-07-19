Hinduja Tech partners with Proaxia Consulting Group AG for SAP Vehicle Sales and Service (VSS) Solutions for Automotive Dealerships

CHENNAI, India, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinduja Tech (HT) is now a Proaxia Vehicle Sales and Service (VSS) Solutions Value Added Reseller (VAR) implementation and support partner. As a VAR, Hinduja Tech gains privileged access to resources, services, and product knowledge to maximize business outcomes for customers.

Hinduja Tech partners with Proaxia Consulting Group

This collaboration enables Hinduja Tech to deliver end-to-end SAP solutions for the automotive industry, leveraging its expertise as a leading SAP services provider coupled with deep domain expertise in the automotive sector. Built on the robust SAP S/4HANA platform, Proaxia VSS is an SAP certified cutting-edge Dealer Management System that leverages standard SAP functionalities and provides unparalleled performance. HT presents a comprehensive array of solutions encompassing strategic consulting, architecture design, implementation, and support. Their team of experts is ready to assist you in maximizing the value of your investment in SAP S/4 HANA and Proaxia VSS Solutions.

"Hinduja Tech is excited to collaborate with Proaxia in delivering tailored business solutions for the automotive industry. By leveraging its expertise in the automotive domain and SAP implementation, HT incorporates industry best practices to drive optimal outcomes and efficiency for the customers. This collaboration aims to address the distinct challenges and demands of the automotive sector, setting a new standard of excellence in the industry," highlighted Prashant Nirmale, Business Unit Head, Digital Technology Solutions, Hinduja Tech.

"This partnership is a very important step towards expanding our regional presence and providing more diverse options to our customers. Our goal in cooperation with Hinduja Tech is to leverage our strengths to build mutually beneficial relationships for success in the market. We are looking forward to the cooperation in shaping the future of automotive retail and the heavy equipment retail industry," said Jan Pedras, Head, Proaxia Solutions Asia Pacific.

Together, Hinduja Tech and Proaxia are committed to transforming the automotive landscape with innovative and tailored solutions.

Click here to learn more about the partnership.

About Hinduja Tech

Hinduja Tech is a part of the multi-billion-dollar Global Business Conglomerate, Hinduja Group. With a global footprint in 38 countries and a workforce of about 200,000, Hinduja Group has a significant presence in the Commercial Vehicle industry.

Hinduja Tech is the integrated Product Engineering and Digital Technologies Solutions provider for the mobility industry with a proven global delivery model. As a partner of choice, Hinduja Tech works with leading automotive organizations (OEMs & Tier-X Suppliers) and disruptive mobility players in India, USA, Canada, Mexico, Europe, China, and Japan.

As a certified SAP Services Partner, Hinduja Tech, with extensive automotive experience and domain expertise, excels in tailoring SAP solutions to meet the unique needs of its automotive customers. Their commitment to excellence has been recognized by SAP through prestigious awards such as the SAP Mobile Apps Partners Challenge Award and SAP HANA Innovation Award. Hinduja Tech offers comprehensive end-to-end SAP Automotive Solutions, including consulting, implementation, migration, customization, and ongoing support and maintenance services.

HT Global Office Locations: India, USA, Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Japan, China, and Romania.

About Proaxia Group

Proaxia Group is an international management consultancy firm with headquarters in Switzerland and branches in Europe, MENA, Asia, and the USA. They work with companies to develop future-proof processes and system architectures that provide tailored support for your business. In doing so, Proaxia for Automotive integrates SAP® standard solutions, customized add-ons, innovative Proaxia products, and specific solutions from vehicle manufacturers and third parties into existing IT landscapes.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156763/Hinduja_Tech_proaxia.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2156762/Hinduja_Tech_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Hinduja Tech