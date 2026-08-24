Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Certified as a Top Employer in India for 2026 by Top Employers Institute

Independent global HR certification validates HCCB's people practices across six domains spanning People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited (HCCB), one of India's leading FMCG companies with a robust non-alcoholic ready to drink portfolio, today announced that it has been certified as a Top Employer in India for 2026 by Top Employers Institute (TEI), the global authority on recognising excellence in people practices.

The certification reflects HCCB's commitment to creating a high-performing workplace through people-centric policies, robust talent practices, and a culture that drives business performance, employee engagement and growth.

The recognition highlights the people practices that support one of India's largest beverage manufacturing and distribution operations. Headquartered in Bengaluru, HCCB manufactures beverages through 14 factories across 10 states in India and serves more than 17 lakh retailers through a network of over 2,000 distributors. The company's operations are powered by employees working across manufacturing, supply chain, commercial, and corporate functions every day.

At the heart of HCCB's people strategy is designed to empower employees with opportunities to build meaningful careers, foster an inclusive culture, prioritise holistic well-being, and create value for the business and the communities that HCCB operates in.

Ritesh Pratap Singh, Chief Human Resources Officer, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, said, "This recognition reflects the strength of the culture our people build every day across our markets, factories and support centers. In a business as distributed and operationally diverse as ours, a consistent employee experience takes deliberate effort, which is why we are committed to a workplace where people can learn, grow, feel a sense of belonging and contribute meaningfully to HCCB's journey. Being recognized as a Top Employer in India by TEI reinforces that commitment and encourages us to keep investing in the people who power our growth."

Adrian Seligman, Chief Executive Officer, Top Employers Institute, said, "Achieving a Country Top Employer Certification for 2026 reflects HCCB's dedication to building an outstanding workplace that enables sustained business performance. Their strong alignment between people strategy and organisational goals, combined with a commitment to continuous improvement, demonstrates the impact of their transformative practices. We are proud to recognise HCCB for their meaningful contribution to a better world of work in India."

The Certification gives organisations access to globally benchmarked insights, data-driven recommendations, expert validation, and proven best practices to strengthen their people strategy. Certified companies benefit from enhanced employer branding, clearer strategic focus, improved decision making, and a stronger ability to demonstrate impact to leaders, boards and talent markets. They also gain opportunities to connect with a global community of certified Top Employers.

The certification from TEI places HCCB among a distinguished group of organisations recognised globally for excellence in people practices and their commitment to creating workplaces where employees can succeed and perform at their best.

About Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited (HCCB)

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited (HCCB), one of India's best known FMCG companies, was incorporated on 14th February 1997. Since then, HCCB has come a long way in being able to serve over 17 lakh retailers, ~2,000 distributors, and 5,000+ employees as on 31st March 2026. The company is headquartered in Bengaluru, and its operations are spread in 10 states, and 236 districts in South and West India. With 14 factories across 9 states in India, HCCB manufactures and sells 37 different products across 8 categories]. Its products include Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Sprite, Minute Maid, RimZim Jeera, Maaza, SmartWater, Kinley, Limca, Fanta, Sprite Lemon Mint; low and no-sugar options like Coca- Cola Zero Sugar, Diet Coke, Sprite Zero, Charged, Thums Up X Force.

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Programme, participating companies can be certified and recognised as an employer of choice. The certification is awarded to organisations based on the participation and results of the HR Best Practices Survey covering six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

In 2025, Top Employers Institute certified nearly 2,500 organisations in 131 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 14 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.