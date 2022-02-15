Hiranandani Group Announces Foray into Technology-led Emerging Consumer Services with Tez Platforms

"We believe that the potential of digital has barely scratched the surface. In keeping with the Digital India vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the Government of India, as echoed in the Union Budget 2022, we are widening our focus on technology-led, new-age services. Yotta Infrastructure will continue to be the vehicle for us to invest in areas of cloud computing, interconnectivity, enterprise applications and enterprise cyber security technologies, which are enhanced by our hyperscale and edge datacenter roll-outs. Separately, through Tez Platforms we intend to incubate and work with leading technologies and partners (both domestic and global) in other areas as well, in the next steps of our journey," said Darshan Hiranandani, CEO - Hiranandani Group.

Darshan adds, "We have a roadmap to launch two highly sought-after services in 2022, followed by another three in the next year. Tez Platforms will leverage synergies and talent from various Hiranandani Group entities but also has aggressive plans to hire over 250 employees in FY 2023. Tez's initial outlay to launch the services this year will be approximately INR 1000 crore. And over the next 2-3 years, we expect to invest approximately INR 3,500 crore."

The group will also be working through its non-profits in arenas of skilling and training in the field of cloud solutions, cyber-security, and artificial intelligence.

The Hiranandani Group is an ever-evolving organisation, brimming with buoyant plans and a vision for the future. Keeping in sight the country's aspirations and modernisation, the group invests in solutions to provide customers for all their needs from real estate, energy, infrastructure and big data. It contributes to society in areas of education and healthcare. Driven by a philosophy of focussing on excellence and flawless execution, we as a group have a track record of delivering iconic projects that provide elevated lifestyles, sustainable energy solutions and state of the art infrastructure. Our real estate offerings are designed to match the lifestyle of aspiring Indians, while our energy and infrastructure projects are setting new highs for trade and commerce, logistics and urbanization and our data centres are gateways to a new era that will transform the digital landscape of the country.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1747109/Darshan_Hiranandani.jpg

SOURCE Hiranandani Group