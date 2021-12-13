Hivestack, Solmate Media partnership brings programmatic DOOH to Taiwan for the first time

Premium DOOH network, Solmate, has selected Hivestack as its Supply Side Platform (SSP) to offer unparalleled audience targeting for programmatic buyers across Taiwan

TAIWAN and MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Solmate Media , a pioneering DOOH media owner in Taiwan, today announced a partnership with Hivestack , the world's leading independent programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company. This partnership will form the first truly programmatic DOOH solution in the market, offering local and global brands, agencies and omnichannel DSP's the opportunity to purchase and activate DOOH inventory programmatically leveraging the Hivestack SSP via Open Exchange and Private Marketplace (PMP) deals.

Solmate Media is owned by Eastern Media Group, one of the largest Taiwan-based groups principally engaged in media and e-commerce, which includes ETtoday and ETMall. Solmate currently has 6,000 premium digital screens in high-end hair salons across Taiwan, with plans to increase this to >10,000 by the end of 2022. Crucially for demand partners looking to activate programmatic in Taiwan, Solmate screens are enabled and integrated within the customer mirrors at leading hair salons, meaning dwell time is upwards of 60 minutes - a truly unique opportunity for advertisers to target audiences with non-skippable video content. Solmate technology also integrates facial recognition meaning buyers can drive additional effectiveness.

This partnership is a first for the Taiwan market and will be instrumental in driving accelerated adoption of programmatic DOOH in the Taiwanese market. Solmate's highly advanced and interactive digital screens yielding 60m monthly impressions will benefit agencies and omni-channel DSP's in monetizing their premium DOOH inventory leveraging custom audience and omni-channel targeting via the Hivestack SSP.

Troy Yang, Managing Director of Hivestack, North Asia said: "It is an exciting moment in time to be announcing our first Supply Side Platform (SSP) partnership in Taiwan - the initial step in our impressive market launch. Solmate Media is an ideal partner with their network of screens in premium hair salons, offering unparalleled targeting capabilities for both local and global advertisers. Hivestack is pioneering the Taiwan market for programmatic DOOH and we are thrilled to be increasing premium inventory supply, providing our demand partners the opportunity for outside-in buys into Taiwan from around the world, globally."

Yaw Ren Tsai, CEO at Solmate Media said: "We are very pleased to be partnering with Hivestack in Taiwan and look forward to expanding our DOOH presence in the local market. By leveraging Hivestack's market-leading technology and our network of premium DOOH screens, we can raise awareness for the programmatic DOOH channel and connect better with the global marketplace."

Taiwan generated $172m in OOH revenue in 2021 and that number is set to increase by 12% YOY for 2022. Programmatic DOOH technology will drive growth in this channel and is already rapidly evolving across the Asia Pacific region.

About Hivestack

Hivestack is the largest independent, global, full stack, marketing technology company, powering the buy and sell side of programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) advertising. Hivestack was founded in 2017 with headquarters in Montreal, Canada and operates in 25+ countries across the globe. For more information, please visit hivestack.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook @hivestack.

About Solmate Media

Solmate Media was founded in Taipei in July 2015, which is a rapidly emerging Digital Out of Home (DOOH) channel. It uses technology to assist marketing, combining big data analysis with its own database to create new media services and break the limitations of traditional media. With the technical support of the R&D team, the system is optimized continuously to provide customer service closer to the market pulse, turning the media industry outside the home.

