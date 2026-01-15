HJT Shines in Malaysia! Risen Energy Signs New PV Project to Accelerate Layout in Southeast Asia

NINGBO, China, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Risen Energy and Eco Persona, a Malaysian solar EPC enterprise, held a strategic cooperation signing ceremony. Both parties will jointly develop commercial and industrial rooftop photovoltaic projects in the four northern states of Malaysia. Centered on technological upgrading, this cooperation will prioritize the use of Risen Energy's high-power Heterojunction (HJT) modules, string inverters, and commercial and industrial energy storage cabinets to construct an efficient power generation PV-storage integrated system.

Photo of the two parties signing the agreement (PRNewsfoto/Risen Energy Co., Ltd)

As the cutting-edge technology in the current photovoltaic field, Risen Energy's Hyper-ion Pro HJT modules have achieved a mass production power output exceeding 740Wp, ranking among the highest power photovoltaic modules globally. Its core advantages are not only reflected in ground applications but also, thanks to its high power-to-weight ratio, excellent radiation resistance, and ultimate thinness potential, it has become a highly anticipated energy solution in the space economy sector, including low-orbit satellite internet and even deep space exploration, providing reliable technical support for space energy development.

Since its establishment in 2019, Eco Persona has specialized in the full-lifecycle services of commercial, industrial, and residential PV systems in Malaysia, particularly excelling in customizing manufacturing rooftop solutions. The two parties have a solid foundation for cooperation; in 2025 alone, they successfully delivered several benchmark projects covering multiple locations in Malaysia such as Kedah, Penang, and Johor, with a cumulative installed capacity surpassing the megawatt scale. This cooperation between the two parties relies precisely on Risen Energy's HJT technological advantages to assist Eco Persona in achieving higher power generation efficiency and lower Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE) in commercial and industrial rooftop scenarios, making cutting-edge technology benefit more green energy applications.

With the acceleration of the global carbon neutrality process, the photovoltaic market in Southeast Asia is experiencing explosive growth. The strategic cooperation between Risen Energy and Eco Persona not only consolidates their leading positions in the Malaysian photovoltaic market but also, through the deep synergy of cutting-edge technology and local services, provides global clients with more efficient and reliable green energy solutions, jointly outlining a blueprint for carbon neutrality.