HKBK Degree College Celebrates Exceptional Student Achievements at Bangalore North University Convocation

BANGALORE, India, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HKBK Degree College is thrilled to announce the exemplary accomplishments of its students at the prestigious 4th Convocation of Bangalore North University. Their outstanding performance in the examinations is a testament to their hard work and the college's commitment to academic excellence.

Key Achievements:

Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)

Ms. R Samreen Fathima has achieved the distinguished 1st Rank in the 4th Convocation BCA examination . Her dedication and perseverance have set a new benchmark for future students.

Ms. Muskan Khanum has earned the commendable 4th Rank in the BCA examination, showcasing her exceptional academic abilities and dedication.

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

Ms. Sajida Banu has secured the notable 5th Rank in the 4th Convocation BBA examination, reflecting her hard work and the comprehensive education provided by HKBK Degree College.

These achievements highlight the unwavering commitment of HKBK Degree College to foster academic excellence and produce graduates who are ready to excel in their respective fields.

Quotes from the College Leadership:

Dr. Ashok, Principal of HKBK Degree College, expressed immense pride in the students' achievements, stating, "We are incredibly proud of Samreen, Muskan, and Sajida for their outstanding performance. Their success is a reflection of their hard work and the high standards of education we strive to provide. We are confident that they will continue to excel in their future endeavours."

About HKBK Degree College

HKBK Degree College, located in Nagwara, Bangalore, is renowned for its commitment to delivering quality education and fostering holistic development among its students. The college offers a diverse range of undergraduate programs designed to equip students with the necessary knowledge and skills to thrive in a competitive global environment.

For more information about HKBK Degree College and its programs, please visit our website at https://www.hkbkdegreecollege.com/ or contact us directly at +918951954102 / +919035011575

For Media Inquiries:

HKBK Group of Institutions

Phone: +91-9611256283

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.hkbkdegreecollege.com/