HL Klemove and HARMAN Partner to Develop Central Compute Platform for Software Defined Vehicles

Integration of Autonomous Driving and In-Cabin Experiences to Drive New Growth in the SDV Era

SEOUL, South Korea and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HL Klemove, a subsidiary of HL Group specializing in autonomous driving solutions, has signed a partnership agreement with HARMAN, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., for the development of a central compute platform critical to the evolution of the software-defined vehicle (SDV). The agreement was formalized at CES 2025, highlighting a joint effort toward enabling future-ready architecture that integrates autonomous driving and infotainment functionalities through innovative cross-domain (X-Domain) technology.

(Photo) Yoon pal-joo, CEO of HL Klemove (third from left), and Christian Sobottka, President of Harman Automotive (fourth from left).

The signing ceremony, held at HARMAN's booth on January 8, 2025 (local time), was attended by: Yoon Pal-joo, CEO of HL Klemove; Hong Dae-geon, CTO of HL Klemove; Christian Sobottka, President of HARMAN Automotive; Huibert Verhoeven, Senior Vice President of Intelligent Cockpit at HARMAN Automotive; and Armin Prommersberger, CTO of HARMAN International.

The two companies have already developed a track-tested, and fully integrated reference platform to validate the feasibility and effectiveness of their technologies together. This partnership solidifies their collaboration ahead of broader expansion. The initiative aligns with the CES 2025 theme, "Connect, Solve, Discover: Dive In," as it accelerates the development of cross-domain architectures by unifying autonomous driving and infotainment functions within a single centralized hardware platform. This platform approach will allow automakers to continuously deliver features and functions throughout the lifecycle of the vehicle and is expected to reduce costs, enhance design flexibility, and improve energy efficiency through reduced power consumption. This collaboration is also expected to play a pivotal role in delivering an SDV capable of continuous software updates while maintaining high-performance and safety, resulting in enhanced consumer value and adaptability.

HL Klemove, with over 2,250 patents, is a flagship company representing the "K-Autonomous Driving" industry. Unlike many companies that develop hardware or software separately, HL Klemove provides fully integrated solutions for autonomous driving functionalities. With proprietary innovations such as fourth-generation long-range corner radar and fifth-generation high-resolution front camera modules, HL Klemove leads the global Level 2 (L2+) autonomous driving market. Its offerings include high-performance computing (HPC) units for driving and parking, as well as advanced in-vehicle positioning, perception, decision-making, and control solutions.

HARMAN, acquired by Samsung Electronics in 2017 as part of its strategic expansion into the automotive electronics sector, is leading the way in bringing consumer experiences at automotive grade to vehicles through a portfolio of "Ready" products for faster time-to-market while still upholding rigorous automotive standards. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems.

Yoon Pal-joo, CEO of HL Klemove, stated, "This partnership focuses on strengthening the connection between autonomous driving technologies and infotainment systems, addressing integration challenges to explore new possibilities for SDV-based future mobility. We aim to enhance global competitiveness and deliver innovative solutions to the mobility industry."

Christian Sobottka, President of HARMAN Automotive, added, "This collaboration with HL Klemove represents a crucial partnership model to drive innovation in the era of the software defined vehicle. We are creating a feature-rich, product-grade central compute platform that balances performance and safety that automakers can take to market quickly, while delivering the in-cabin experiences that consumers demand from their vehicles."

The HL Klemove-HARMAN partnership marks a significant step toward establishing a new growth engine for the SDV era, setting a benchmark for future mobility solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2594332/Photo__Yoon_pal_joo__CEO_of_HL_Klemove__third_from_left___and_Christian_Sobottka__President_of_Harma.jpg