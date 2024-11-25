HMEL wins the prestigious TISS LeapVault CLO Award 2024

Recognized for 'Best Leadership Development Programme' in engaging organisation's top leadership for the next phase of growth in India's energy sector

NEW DELHI, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL), India's leading petrochemical and refining company, has won the prestigious TATA Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) LeapVault Chief Learning Officers Award 2024 for 'Best Leadership Development Programme'. The esteemed award recognises the company's stellar efforts in leadership development through coaching, mentoring, leader competency masterclasses and business impact projects under flagship programmes like LEAD and M-power. The TISS LeapVault CLO Awards are recognized as the pinnacle of excellence in corporate learning and leadership development in India.

L-R: Mr. Basavaraj Kondaguli, Manager, L&D, HMEL, Ms Rishibha Sharma, AGM-L&D, HMEL, Mr. Gopalji Mehrotra, GM-Human Leadership, HMEL, Prof. R Balasubramaniam, Member-HR, Capacity Building Commission, Mr. Kumaar Bagrodia, Neuroleap

Sponsored by the Management led by Mr. Prabh Das, MD & CEO of HMEL and embraced by the CXOs and entire senior leadership, the Leadership Excellence and Advanced Development (LEAD) programme was envisioned to transition HMEL's Leader cohorts into being Future-ready Enterprise Leaders with the comprehensive approach of Experience, Exposure, and Education.

The award was presented by Prof. R Balasubramaniam, Member-HR, Capacity Building Commission and Mr. Gopalji Mehrotra, who curated the programme, received the award on behalf of HMEL, accompanied by members of the L&D Team.

The powerful twelve-month intensive programme resulted in significant improvement in the leadership competency ratings, while fostering a culture of ownership and collaboration, and in creating a high performing team culture across HMEL.

The first cohort of LEAD created an Infinite Learning Loop paving the way for three more organisational learning interventions viz. M-Power, wherein the Leaders from LEAD1 became the mentors for middle level managers, LEAD2 curation for second level of leaders, and Job Shadowing of CXOs by identified high potential leaders.

These programmes due to their well-designed structure and effective implementation, have shown profound impact on company's operations and development journey. These pioneering initiatives are set to fructify the roadmap for the Company's next phase of growth, guiding employees towards self-development and ensuring sustained business diversification, while also creating an agile, data driven, creative problem solving, innovation driven enterprise culture.

About HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL)

HMEL is a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Mittal Energy Investment Pte Ltd, Singapore – part of the Lakshmi N Mittal Group. Both the joint venture partners hold a stake of 49% each in the company, the balance 2% is held by Indian Financial Institutions. HMEL owns and operates the Integrated Refinery-Petrochemical Complex 'Guru Gobind Singh Refinery' at Bathinda, Punjab comprising of an 11.3 MMTPA Crude Oil Refinery and a 1.2 MMTPA Multi-Feed Cracker along with 1.2 MMTPA Polyethylene (PE) and 1.0 MMTPA Polypropylene (PP) Plants. Additionally, it also operates a 1017 km long crude pipeline from Gujarat to Punjab along with associated facilities.

HMEL is a Board run company that is committed to high standards of safety, health and sustainability with a strong focus on preserving the environment. HMEL has received a Five Star Rating and the Sword of Honour from British Safety Council for excellence in the management of health and safety risks at work.

