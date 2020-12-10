"Asian consumers are more prefer the lighter and smaller product, and our 3-axis ultralight smartphone product iSteady X that best fit their needs, because it is unique, adorable and easy to carry like a phone. In fact, Asia is still the fastest-growing major region in the world, so we are confident about the potential of the Asia market," said Lorelei Xue, Global Marketing Manager of Hohem. "Through the partnership, we seek to connect and communicate with local consumers across Asia, understand their needs and wants, and bring them smart, convenient, and high-quality products to support their content creation such as solving shaky footage, lowering the photography learning barriers and enriching video creation."

"We see this pandemic period as a challenge, but also is an opportunity for us, because more people start taking short videos by using a smartphone, and make video-form content becomes a growing trend. Next, more social media platforms are paying attention to dynamic video spread, which means the original graphic description is superseded by the short video segment gradually. Thus, there will be an increasing demand for video recording tools," said Lorelei. "We believe our collaboration with Takashimaya and Bic Camera will strengthen our omnichannel retailing both online and offline, and we are planning to have more collaborations in 2021."

About Hohem

Hohem is a global leading gimbal technology company with a strong ability on independently-developed technique, production, and sales. As Hohem always believe 'Make the moment, Enjoy it', what Hohem wants to convey is that everyone is a life recorder, every moment of life is worth recording, and pleasure makes all meaningful.

