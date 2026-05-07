HomeFirst Finance profit surges 43% on strong AUM growth

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HomeFirst Finance Company India Limited

07 May, 2026, 15:04 IST

MUMBAI, India, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

  • AUM at ₹ 15,878 Cr; strong growth of 24.9% y-o-y and 6.4% q-o-q.
  • Disbursal reaches new high of ₹ 1,572 Cr with a y-o-y growth of 23.5% and a q-o-q of 19.3%.
  • Asset Quality Strengthens: 1+/30+/GNPA at 4.7%/3.2%/1.8%; QoQ improvement of 60bps, 50bps, 20bps
  • PAT grows by 42.7% y-o-y and 6.6% q-o-q to ₹ 149 Cr. RoA at 4.1%.

Key Performance Indicators for Q4 & FY26

Particulars

Q4FY26

Q4FY25

y-o-y

Q3FY26

q-o-q

FY26

FY25

y-o-y

AUM (₹Cr)

15,878

12,713

24.9 %

14,925

6.4 %

15,878

12,713

24.9 %

Disbursement (₹Cr)

1,572

1,273

23.5 %

1,318

19.3 %

5,424

4,805

12.9 %

Total Income (₹Cr)

505

416

21.3 %

484

4.4 %

1,923

1,539

24.9 %

PAT (₹Cr)

149

105

42.7 %

140

6.6 %

540

382

41.4 %

Spread (%)(1)

5.3 %

5.1 %

+20 bps

5.4 %

-10 bps

5.3 %

5.2 %

+10 bps

RoA (%)

4.1 %

3.5 %

+60 bps

4.0 %

+10 bps

3.9 %

3.5 %

+40 bps

Gross Stage 3 (%)

1.8 %

1.7 %

+10 bps

2.0 %

-20 bps

1.8 %

1.7 %

+10 bps

Cost to Income (%)

32.0 %

35.7 %

-370 bps

32.1 %

-10 bps

32.5 %

35.8 %

-330 bps

Commenting on the performance Mr. Manoj Viswanathan, MD & CEO said,

"India maintains macroeconomic stability despite a global landscape disturbed by Middle Eastern conflicts and shifting trade dynamics. Domestic demand continues to be supported by stable policy settings and gradually improving economic momentum.

"Against this backdrop, the Company delivered a strong Q4FY26 and FY26 performance, marked by sustained business momentum and enduring profitability. Our Assets Under Management (AUM) grew to ₹15,878 Crore, registering a robust 24.9% YoY and 6.4% QoQ growth. We achieved strong growth in originations and disbursements during this quarter, anchored in disciplined underwriting and rigorous risk management. This enabled us to navigate a dynamic operating environment while further strengthening portfolio quality and operational resilience.

"We remain committed to responsible and sustainable growth. Under our Green Homes initiative, we certified 140 additional homes during the quarter, taking the cumulative count to 450 as of March 2026.

"Backed by robust fundamentals and disciplined execution, we remain confident in our ability to consistently capture emerging opportunities and scale with precision. This next phase of growth will be defined by greater ambition, sharper execution, and a clear focus on building a market-leading franchise."

For more information, please visit https://homefirstindia.com/.

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