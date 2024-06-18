Homegrown Gin 'Terry Sent Me!' Wins Top Global Award

The prestigious International Wine and Spirit Competition crowns Goa-based Terry Sent Me! as a winning Contemporary Gin



-Tasting Note from Jury:

"Delicate and very traditional with lashings of juniper and cardamom on the palate. Boasts a deliciously spicy finish with lingering notes of smoky Sichuan and Sancho pepper."

PANJIM, India and MUMBAI, India, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Terry Sent Me! a proud homegrown gin brand based in Goa, has been honoured with the Contemporary Gin title (Silver) at the world's largest and renowned International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC). This rare accolade places Terry Sent Me! in the global spotlight, showcasing the excellence of Indian gins on an international stage.

The IWSC, described by Forbes as the 'double gold' standard of global spirits competitions, attracts thousands of entries from over 100 countries, making it one of the toughest competitions for the Spirits industry. Terry Sent Me! scored higher than several ultra-premium gins too, a testament to its exceptional quality and craftsmanship.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award," said Tarang Doshi, Founder & CEO at Terry Sent Me! "As a fully homegrown gin, our team is immensely proud to represent India and achieve this remarkable feat. It's a win for Indian craftsmanship and the evolving global appreciation for our spirits. Further, this recognition reaffirms our dream of making Terry Sent Me! the go-to quality Gin for every consumer in India."

Popular gins in India are mostly priced in the range of INR 1500-2000. Terry Sent Me! offers a truly premium drinking experience at a more accessible price, starting at INR 850. Currently available in Goa, it will soon be available across Karnataka and Haryana.

Founded in 2022 in Goa, Terry Sent Me! is a contemporary gin, inspired by the prohibition era of the roaring 1920s with a rich, underground culture speakeasy bar, bathtub gins and rebellious spirits.

About Pilcrow Spirits

Pilcrow Spirits was started by Tarang Doshi with the vision of redefining what quality yet accessible drinking looks like by creating refreshingly modern brands. The company offers the flagship contemporary gin 'Terry Sent Me!'. It is backed by Amit Dhirwani and Parag Bhatia of Bright Group, Kunal Shah of CRED, Kushal Jaiswal of Spiritzone amongst others.

Terry Sent Me! gin is an internationally acclaimed brand with a secret blend, crafted expertly to match the premium Indian taste. Renowned for its exceptional quality, unique flavour profile, and captivating brand story, Terry Sent Me! gin has garnered significant attention among consumers and industry professionals alike.

