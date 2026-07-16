Homes with a View: SNN Raj Bay Vista introduces 'Work from Nature' Concept in the Heart of South Bengaluru with Lake Facing Homes

BENGALURU, India, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a rapidly urbanising city like Bengaluru, where open spaces are becoming increasingly scarce, waking up every morning to the sight of a tranquil lake outside the window instead of another concrete building is an experience that has become a rarity. It is this rare blend of nature and city living that SNN Raj Corp seeks to bring alive with the launch of SNN Raj Bay Vista, its premium residential development on Kodichikkanahalli Main Road, Bilekahalli, in South Bengaluru.

Scenic lakeview at SNN Raj Bay Vista

As homebuyers increasingly look beyond conventional apartments, priorities have shifted from simply owning a home to finding communities that support wellness, flexibility and a better quality of life. The rise of hybrid work has also changed what people expect from their homes, with larger residences and thoughtfully designed spaces becoming more important than ever.

Amenities that Enrich Everyday Life

Responding to these changing aspirations, SNN Raj Bay Vista introduces the concept of 'Work from Nature', an evolution of the work-from-home lifestyle. Instead of remaining confined indoors, residents can work amidst landscaped gardens, open greens and dedicated outdoor workspaces that seamlessly blend productivity with the calming influence of nature. With more than 70% of the development dedicated to open spaces, the project creates breathing room between buildings while making landscape, wellness and recreation an integral part of everyday life rather than merely visual elements.

Spread across approximately 4.5 acres, the development comprises 234 premium residences across three residential towers, offering spacious 2, 3, 4 and 5 BHK homes ranging from approximately 1,235 sq. ft. to 4,719 sq. ft. The larger four and five-bedroom residences have been thoughtfully designed to accommodate the evolving needs of modern families, including flexible workspaces, multi-generational living and changing lifestyle preferences.

The project offers over 30 thoughtfully curated lifestyle amenities, including a herb and sensory garden, fruit orchard, floating cabana, ornamental lily pond, outdoor fitness zones, children's and toddler play areas, pet play zone, rock-climbing wall and dedicated Work from Nature spaces. Together, these create an environment where residents can work, unwind, exercise and reconnect with nature within the community itself.

The Advantage of a Well-Connected Address

Beyond its nature-centric design, SNN Raj Bay Vista also enjoys the advantages of being located in one of South Bengaluru's most established residential neighbourhoods. Situated in the BTM Layout micro-market, the project offers excellent connectivity to Electronic City, Koramangala, JP Nagar and other major employment hubs through Hosur Road and the Outer Ring Road. Residents are also within easy reach of leading educational institutions, reputed hospitals such as Apollo and Fortis, shopping destinations including Vega City Mall, Central Mall and Meenakshi Mall and a well-developed social infrastructure that has made the locality one of Bengaluru's most preferred residential destinations.

The location is also expected to become even more attractive with ongoing infrastructure upgrades in the region, including the proposed Bengaluru Tunnel Road project, which is expected to improve connectivity and further strengthen the long-term appeal of the neighbourhood.

Beyond Work from Home

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Anuj Sanjay Jain, Director of Operations, SNN Raj Corp, said, "The way people live has evolved and today's homes need to support every aspect of modern life from family time and wellness to flexible work. At SNN Raj Bay Vista, we wanted to go a step further than 'Work from Home' by introducing the idea of 'Work from Nature'. More than 70% of the development has been dedicated to open spaces, allowing nature to become an integral part of everyday living rather than simply a view from the window. Our thoughtfully designed landscapes, outdoor activity zones and dedicated Work from Nature spaces enable residents to work, recharge and reconnect in a refreshing environment, while our spacious residences are designed to accommodate evolving lifestyle needs. Raj Bay Vista reflects our vision of creating future-ready communities where contemporary living, wellness and nature exist in perfect harmony."

With its rare lakeside setting, abundant open spaces, larger contemporary homes and strong urban connectivity, SNN Raj Bay Vista offers a distinctive residential proposition for homebuyers seeking a lifestyle that combines the convenience of city living with the serenity of nature.

Project Name: SNN Raj Bay Vista

Developer: SNN Raj Corp

RERA Registration No.: PRM/KA/RERA/1251/310/PR/181122/005481

About SNN Raj Corp

SNN Raj Corp is a Bengaluru-based real estate developer with over three decades of experience in creating thoughtfully planned residential communities. Since its inception in 1994, the company has delivered more than 40 projects covering approximately 12 million sq. ft., earning a reputation for quality construction, contemporary design and customer-centric development. From premium residences to integrated lifestyle communities, SNN Raj Corp focuses on creating homes that blend architecture, nature, wellness and functionality. With innovation, sustainability and enduring value at the core of its philosophy, the company continues to shape living spaces that respond to the evolving needs of today's homebuyers.

For more information, kindly log on to https://snnrajcorp.com/