Hon'ble President Ms. Droupadi Murmu launches Haryana's open loop ticketing system implemented by AU Small Finance Bank & Aurionpro Solutions

Haryana digitizes its state transport with the open loop ticketing system

Initiative is in line with 'One Nation , One Card ' vision of the Govt of India

This cashless ticketing program includes National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), Electronic Tickets Issuing Machines (ETIMs), a GPS System and Online Reservation System to book tickets in advance

KURUKSHETRA, India, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The honourable President of India, Ms. Droupadi Murmu, today launched the cashless & contactless 'Open Loop Ticketing System' for the Haryana State Transport Corporation during the Gita Mahotsav-2022 at Kurukshetra. The event witnessed presence of eminent guests including Mr. Bandaru Dattatraya, Governor of Haryana; Mr. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister of Haryana; Mr. Navdeep Virk, Principal Secretary, State Transport, Haryana; Mr. Virender Kumar Dahiya, Director, State Transport, Haryana; Mr. Arvind Purohit, National Manager - Government Relationship & Business, AU Small Finance Bank and senior leaders of AU Small Finance Bank.

Haryana’s open loop ticketing system launched by (R to L) Vishal Singhla, SVP-Govt Business, AU Small Finance Bank; Hanmant Pujari; Director, Aurionpro Solutions; Arvind Purohit, National Manager-Govt. Business, AU small Finance Bank; Yogesh Songadkar, EVP, Aurionpro; V K Dhahiya, Director Transport, Haryana; Navdeep Virk, Principal Secretary, Transport, Haryana; S S Parmar, Joint State Transport Controller, Haryana; Kiran Patil, Project Director, Aurionpro; Amit Nimonkar, Product Lead-Direct Banking, AU Small Finance Bank; Vikas Sirohi, Lead- State government, NPCI; and Amit Malik, Business Manager-Govt. Banking

Moving towards Digital India, Haryana has modernized the existing passenger manual ticketing system of its state transport. The complete mechanism of this cashless and contactless ticketing program includes the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) issued by AU Small Finance Bank, Electronic Tickets Issuing Machines (ETIMs), a GPS System and Online Reservation System to book tickets in advance.

The Haryana Road Transport open loop ETIM (Electronic Ticket Issuing Machine) and ticket payment transaction capability via cash, QR Code/UPI is provided by AU Small Finance Bank. The move will facilitate convenience and a better travel experience for passengers and the digitization of ticket booking will help reduce cash transactions and will make revenue collection process more efficient. As part of the program, people will also be able to avail facilities like prepaid transit cards as bus passes to the concessional / free categories of passengers like students, armed forces personnel, freedom fighters; and ticket booking through mobile application & Online Reservation System (ORS).

"Haryana is proud to be the pioneer state to take the first step towards the vision of Hon'ble Shri Narendra Modi Ji in making 'One Nation, One Card' possible for state transport. We are honoured to announce the launch of NCMC open loop ticketing system that will go a long way in making road transport in Haryana contactless, cashless and environment-friendly. The public of Haryana state can now do away with the unnecessary hassle while planning their travel. We are now able to provide the road transport infrastructure that is at par with the best available in Europe and other western countries," said Mr. Manohar Lal Khattar, Chief Minister, Haryana.

"With the launch of National Common Mobility Card enabled contactless and environment-friendly electronic ticketing system, Haryana now has modernized infrastructure for its entire State Transport fleet. We have also launched an enhanced Passenger Reservation System for ticket booking and mobile application, which can be accessed at https://ebooking.hrtransport.gov.in. These new systems will help us improve operational efficiencies, effectively utilize workforce, enhance overall travel experience and ease of living for passengers and thus increase the number of passengers travelling through buses and public transport along with the ticketing revenues," said Mr. Navdeep Virk, Principal Secretary, Haryana Road Transport.

"AU Small Finance Bank strongly supports digitisation in India. We are thrilled and extremely delighted that we could contribute to this cause as banking partners for Open Loop Ticketing System for Haryana State transport. It is an absolute honour for our team to have the President of our nation, Ms. Droupadi Murmu inaugurate this program. The team has developed the RuPay NCMC as an extremely versatile card. In addition to its utility for buying tickets with offline card balance on Haryana Roadways bus network, this prepaid transit card can be used to purchase tickets on other state and city transport networks enabled for open loop NCMC acceptance. On behalf of the complete team of AU Small Finance Bank, I'd like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Haryana Government, Department of Haryana State Road Transport and our technology partner Aurionpro Solutions Limited," said Mr. Uttam Tibrewal, Executive Director, AU Small Finance Bank.

