Honorable Vice President of India Inaugurates Global Resource Centre for People with Disabilities

- Amazon India and Sarthak Education Trust have partnered to launch the Global Resource Center, providing comprehensive training, mentorship, and job placement services to empower people with disabilities.

GURUGRAM, India, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazon India and Sarthak Education Trust, a leading non-profit organization working for the cause of People with Disabilities (PwDs), have joined forces to launch the Global Resource Center (GRC). The center, which was inaugurated in the presence of Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, aims to empower people with disabilities across India.

This collaboration between Amazon and Sarthak Education Trust (SET) marks a significant step forward in creating a more inclusive and empowering world for people with disabilities. The Global Resource Center stands as a testament to the transformative potential of collaboration, and its impact promises to resonate across the globe. Located in Gurugram, Haryana, GRC will act as a central hub, providing access to specialized training programs, assistive technologies, mentorship opportunities, and customized job placement services. The GRC will serve as a beacon of inclusivity, offering a comprehensive suite of resources tailored to the specific needs of people with disability who are Deaf and Hard of hearing (DHH), Blind low vision (BLV) or have locomotor disability. This collaboration leverages Amazon's technology expertise and Sarthak's expertise in skill development, training, and job placement for people with disabilities.

"This initiative signifies a giant leap towards inclusivity," said Hon'ble Vice President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar. "By offering invaluable resources and opportunities to people with disabilities, the GRC reflects our nation's commitment to creating a society where everyone can contribute meaningfully. I commend corporates for their vision and dedication to fostering empowerment and embracing diversity."

The GRC's impactful programs will encompass capacity building in technology, e-commerce, logistics, and beyond, ensuring that people with disabilities have the skills and support needed to thrive in the digital economy. The Rozgarsarthi app, an integral part of the program, connects candidates with disabilities with opportunities at Amazon and other organizations. Additionally, Amazon equips people with disabilities with English language skills, provides mobile devices, a monthly remuneration of up to INR 20,000 and assists with travel and accommodation.

Abhinav Singh, VP of Customer Fulfilment, Amazon Transportation Services, Global Specialty Fulfilment, and Supply Chain at Amazon India, said, "The launch of the Global Resource Center marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering people with disabilities worldwide. This collaboration with Sarthak Education Trust will provide them with the skills, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive in today's digital economy. We are proud to play a part in creating a more inclusive and accessible world for all."

The joint effort between Sarthak Education Trust and Amazon has so far collectively impacted over 15,000 people with disabilities through training of talent pool of disabled people at GRC and job creation by influencing corporates through assistance with Rozgarsarthi app. They further aim to impact close to 70,000 and 72,000 people with disabilities by 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Dr. Jitender Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Sarthak further added, "Our Vision 2027 includes Empowerment of 10 Million PwDs across India, Sustainable Employment & Entrepreneurship for 0.2 Million skilled Youth with Disabilities, Expanding the CSO partner network under IDEA with 1000 partners; Supporting organizations in 50 developing countries; State-of-the-Art Global Resource Center in Gurugram and Hosting the 11th International Abilympics in India in 2027.Our strategic shift to focus on Tier 2-3 cities and in-house training aims to bridge the gap between demand and availability of skilled people with disabilities. We are determined to place 7500 people with disabilities including in Amazon India and other corporates next year, aligning with our mission of creating inclusive opportunities and empowering every individual, regardless of location."

In 2022, Amazon India signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DePwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, to provide skilling and employment opportunities through job fairs to tens of thousands of people with disabilities across the country. The tripartite agreement between DePwD, Skill Council for Persons with Disability (SCPwD) and Amazon focuses on skilling, certification, entrepreneurship and is designed to enable people with disabilities' participation in mainstream society. This is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. In addition, Amazon also signed a MoU with Thiruvananthapuram-based non-profit Sarthak Educational Trust (SET) for reducing the skill gap in employable young people with disabilities. The launch of GRC is part of the MoU signed with Sarthak Educational Trust.

Earlier this year, in September 2023, Amazon India signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state governments of Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to provide skilling and employment opportunities across Amazon India's operations network including in Amazon's fulfilment centres, sortation centres and delivery stations for various roles including stowing, picking, packing, and sorting to candidates with disabilities.

Recently on December 3, 2023, Amazon India was honored with the prestigious National Award for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, awarded by the Government of India and presented by Smt. Droupadi Murmu, Honourable President of India. This esteemed recognition, bestowed by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DoEPwD), and Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, acknowledges the company's outstanding contributions toward creating an inclusive and accessible environment for individuals with disabilities.

About Amazon.in

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfilment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit www.amazon.in/aboutus.