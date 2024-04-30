Hope for every addict to lead a normal life with the right treatment at Abhasa

COIMBATORE, India, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past five odd years, Abhasa has treated over 1500 patients who were addicted to either drugs, alcohol, gambling and even to mobile devices. These very addicts today are leading normal lives, going about their jobs or professions happy with their families, leaving the horrid past of being addicted to some form of narcotics behind.

"As one of India's leading drug de-addiction treatment and alcohol de-addiction treatment centers, we are constantly faced with one question not only from the recovering addicts but also from their family members: will the individual recover from the addiction and lead a normal life. At Abhasa, we make efforts to raise awareness, provide support, and help in the recovery process encouraging the individual to lead a normal life," said Ms Gayathri Arvind, Founder and MD, Abhasa.

"A substance abuse addicted individual can overcome addiction and lead a normal life provided the right addiction treatment is provided. At Abhasa, there are many successful stories of addicts who have come to an addiction treatment center like ours and gotten treated," she added.

"There is a high demand for alcohol luxury rehab centers in India. Abhasa being one of them has treated over 1500 patients since its doors opened in Coimbatore and Karjat, Maharashtra. Abhasa has made its name when it comes to luxury rehabilitation centers in India," Ms. Gayathri pointed out.

A National Survey on Extent and Pattern of Substance Use in India by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in 2019 highlights the prevalent substance abuse (alcohol) of around 16 crore individuals, constituting 14.6% of the population aged 10-75 years. Not only alcohol dependence, but Indians are also dependent on cannabis, opioids, and injecting drugs. The repercussions of substance abuse extend far beyond individual health, affecting families, society, and the economy. Towards this, the Government of India launched the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan/Drugs-Free India Campaign to ensure India is free of drugs. Also, in the US, researchers and drug policy experts state most Americans who experience alcohol and drug addiction recover and live a full and healthy life.

The success of Abhasa is due to its holistic way of treating patients. Their holistic treatments, carefully created after six years of intense research, understanding the pain points of patients, and family members, and the limitations of rehab centers across India made them create this program that has been a runaway success.

