HORIBA India and Dumarey Group join hands to provide engineering services for the design and development of Internal Combustion Engines (ICE, H2-ICE), transmission and electrical vehicles for Indian market

NEW DELHI, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HORIBA India, a subsidiary of The Japanese conglomerate HORIBA, Ltd., and Dumarey Group joined hands for engineering consultancy on the design and development of Internal Combustion Engines (including hydrogen-powered applications, both dual fuel and 100% H 2 ), transmissions and electrical vehicles for Indian customers.

A group photograph of officials from HORIBA India and Dumarey Group (L-R: Riccardo Caramassi (New Business Development Director), Mirco De Marco (Senior Product Owner), Emanuele Patti (Sales and Marketing Director) from the Dumarey Group, Abhishek Agarwal (Business Head – Mobility and Energy), Dr. Rajeev Gautam (President) from HORIBA India, Gianmarco Boretto (Hardware Engineering Director), Roberto Golisano (Senior Program Manager and Chief Engineer) and Ruggero Morreale (Business Assistant) from Dumarey Group.

HORIBA India, with a wide range of analytical and measurement solutions from its parent company HORIBA, Ltd., and Dumarey Group, with its specialization in engineering, development, integration and sale of hydrogen and diesel technologies, shall bring to the table their respective knowhow and expertise on hydrogen-powered solutions, decarbonizing solution, engineering consultancy on development projects and testing facilities for the Indian market.

An official MoU exchange took place at the Dumarey facility in Torino, Italy, in July 2024. The MoU was signed between Dr. Rajeev Gautam, Corporate Officer – HORIBA, Ltd., Japan and President – HORIBA India, and Mr. Pierpaolo Antonioli, CEO – Dumarey Propulsion Solutions and CTO Dumarey Group, for this partnership.

"The partnership will open up new horizons for development and testing of conventional and hydrogen fuelled internal combustion engines," quotes Dr. Rajeev Gautam.

Pierpaolo Antonioli, CTO Dumarey Group, says: "This collaboration marks a significant step forward in our commitment to pioneering sustainable and innovative propulsion solutions. By combining our expertise with HORIBA's advanced analytical capabilities, we are ready to deliver cutting-edge technologies that will drive the future of mobility in India."

About HORIBA India

HORIBA India, a wholly owned subsidiary of The HORIBA Group, based in Kyoto, Japan, is a world leader in analytical testing and research equipment, operating across the globe since its inception in 1953.

Headquartered in New Delhi, HORIBA India started its direct operations in the country in 2006 and since then has evolved to a company of 500+ employees, with a presence in PAN India and SAARC nations.

HORIBA provides unique analysis and measurement technologies and solutions for optimizing the operation of alternative energy carriers, such as hydrogen (H2) and ammonia (NH3), by combining 'global network' x 'measurement technology' x 'engineering'.

About Dumarey Group

The Dumarey Group is an independent provider specializing in the development, integration, and production of cutting-edge propulsion systems, including transmissions and engines. With extensive expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and technological integration, backed by proven methods and processes, Dumarey Group delivers comprehensive 'turnkey' solutions tailored to industry needs. Its product portfolio encompasses the design of advanced propulsion systems, state-of-the-art control technologies, transmissions for passenger and commercial vehicles, injectors, after-treatment technologies, kinetic energy recovery systems, and second-life battery solutions. The company operates across seven locations in Europe and Asia, employing around 3,000 people and generating annual revenues of approximately 1 billion euros. Founded in 1983, the Dumarey Group was known as PUNCH until September 2023.

