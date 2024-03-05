Hotel revenue growth spearheads Cendyn's repositioning

Cendyn's new value proposition presents a powerful collection of integrated solutions, enabling hoteliers to find new guests, book more direct, and grow revenue. Representing key parts of its product portfolio, Cendyn's new consolidated Revenue Growth Package - powered by artificial intelligence (AI) - is designed to unlock a hotel's full revenue potential across the digital landscape.

Establishing a robust online presence is paramount for hoteliers as social media and search channels play a critical role in effectively sourcing direct bookings to grow revenue. With 90%* of searches for hotels conducted on Google, Cendyn's Revenue Growth Package prominently ranks hotels through metasearch and paid search strategies, utilizing competitive pricing that resonates with a hotel's target audience. Coupled with Cendyn CRM, hoteliers can deploy personalized marketing, offering guests bespoke experiences and targeted social media and multi-channel ad campaigns.

Direct bookings offer huge revenue opportunities for hotels without third party commission costs. Last year, direct-online bookings ^ reached an all-time high, however, OTAs still managed to regain market share* since 2021 claiming back 20% of bookings from hotels.

Alongside the brand revamp, Cendyn has reinforced its technology, services, and account management teams to support the company's market development plans for further expansion and market penetration. The company's headcount has seen double-digit growth in the past year, particularly in its key growth regions of EMEA and APAC. Cendyn now employs over 750 people across the globe, covering the USA, France, UK, Spain, Germany, Singapore, India, and Australia serving over 32,000 hotel customers in more than 150 countries.

"Cendyn has massively evolved over the past couple of years, taking time to develop a fully integrated platform following the acquisition of a number of key technology partners," said Jack Blaha, CEO, Cendyn. "Our new visual identity captures the momentum and growth which hotels can achieve through our extensive range of products and services. It's important that every guest interaction provides an opportunity to nurture relationships as well as maximize profit. Our integrated technology underpins these relationships to help hoteliers make sense of digital marketing and create deeper human connections for continual success."

Cendyn's integrated platform provides hotels with a seamless advertising strategy, ensuring marketing spend makes the most impact and converts more profitable revenue.

"We're enabling hotels to leverage all their data," said Blaha. "By using AI to create audiences, identifying and communicating with people who should be your customers, hotels are able to allocate marketing budgets in a more targeted manner, spending it where it makes the most difference and converts the most profitable revenue."

Available now, Cendyn's Revenue Growth Package provides hoteliers with all the functionality required to drive growth for their business across the digital landscape, maximizing profits across every guest interaction and touchpoint and engendering a deeper customer lifetime value.

About Cendyn

Cendyn is a global hospitality cloud-based technology company that enables hotels to drive revenue, maximize profitability, and create deeper connections with guests through its integrated solutions.

Serving hoteliers for nearly 30 years, Cendyn drives commercial success for hotels through its Find, Book, Grow promise: find the right guests; drive them to book direct, and grow loyalty and revenue across the spectrum of digital guest interactions.

Cendyn has over 32,000 customers worldwide in more than 150 countries - including brands such as Outrigger Hospitality, Hyatt, IHG, Aman Resorts & Hotels, Relais & Châteaux, Highgate, TFE Hotels, Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, Coraltree Hospitality, and Onyx Hospitality Group - generating more than $20 billion in annual hotel revenue. The company supports its growing customer base from locations across the globe, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Bangkok, and India.

