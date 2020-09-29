HotForex honored with the coveted "Best Forex Trading Conditions Global 2020" award

Leading forex broker HotForex proudly receives worldwide recognition for its exceptional trading conditions after being honored with major prestigious accolade.

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HotForex, the internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker on CFDs, has been awarded the coveted title of "Best Forex Trading Conditions Global 2020" by International Business Magazine, confirming it is a preferred and trusted broker globally.

Over the years, HotForex has invested greatly in improving the trading conditions provided to its international client base by combining competitive pricing, execution speed, innovative platforms, world-class service and full transparency with regards to its services. Its decade-long commitment to offering traders these outstanding trading conditions is what has differentiated the company among industry competitors.

HotForex CEO has recently commented on the award: "We are delighted our company has been recognized with this major accolade. The award reflects our constant efforts to provide clients from many different parts of the globe with the same business integrity and ensure the best trading experience possible for all. We will continue to work hard on enriching, optimizing and perfecting the trading experience for our clients through competitive conditions, full transparency and the highest regulatory standards."

