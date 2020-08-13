HotForex Launches CFDs on ETFs and DMA Stocks on its MT5 Platform

Traders with the award-winning broker HotForex can now diversify their portfolio by trading Contracts for Differences ("CFDs") on hundreds of DMA Stocks & ETFs on the company's powerful multi-asset platform MT5

PORT LOUIS, Mauritius, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HotForex, the internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker on CFDs, has expanded its product range offering with the launching of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and direct market access (DMA) stocks. The new asset classes come with excellent trading conditions and are exclusive to the company's MT5 platform.

HotForex CEO George Koumantaris said: "Every new product we offer is driven by our constant efforts to secure a better trading experience for our clients. With this addition to our list of 1000+ instruments we provide our clients with the opportunity to expand their trading activities and ensure they can access innovative and low cost investment products at all times."

With CFDs on DMA Stocks traders can benefit from direct market live pricing. Unlike CFDs on Stocks, which are not directly hedged in the underlying physical market, a CFD on DMA Stocks means that HotForex will allow you to view and trade with the live order books of global stocks regulated exchanges.

An ETF is a basket of related assets that can be traded on a stock market exchange, just like stocks. A key benefit of an ETF is that allows for portfolio diversification. ETFs are an ideal way of investing in market sectors as a whole rather than in individual stocks. With CFDs on ETFs, HotForex's investors gain enhanced exposure to a diverse variety of markets with a single trade!

About HotForex

With its origins dating back to 2010, HotForex is the brand name of HF Markets Group which encompasses global and regulated entities which are operating as multi-asset brokers offering both retail and institutional trading services to clients from around the world. HotForex is continuously establishing its position as a market leader, a fact affirmed by:

Over 2,000,000 Live Accounts Opened

More than 35 International Awards

Client Support in 27+ Languages

Top Fund Security Measures

Risk warnings:

Trading Leveraged Products such as Forex and Derivatives may not be suitable for all investors as they carry a high degree of risk to your capital.

