HotForex scoops six prestigious awards

The highly coveted prizes add to the broker's remarkable achievements and outstanding presence in the forex industry.

PORT LUIS, Mauritius, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi-asset broker HotForex received six new industry awards, in recognition to the company's outstanding consistency in providing excellent trading conditions to its clients and partners around the world.

Commenting on this win a HotForex spokesperson said: "We are very proud to be recognized for our constant effort to deliver the best trading experience to all of our clients, whether they are experienced or newcomers. These awards prove our client-centered approach and hard work and provide an incentive for further development. I want to thank my colleagues for the role they play in ensuring HotForex remains a broker of choice worldwide."

HotForex's six new awards are:

Best CFD Trading Conditions 2021 from World Economic Magazine

Best Forex Broker Africa from The European

Best Forex Mobile Application from Global Brands Magazine

Best Forex Partners Program – Global from Global Forex Awards

Most Trusted Forex Broker Asia from Global Forex Awards

Multi-asset Broker from Pan Finance

Advantages of trading with HotForex

HotForex remains committed to providing the best possible trading experience by offering great trading conditions, superior trading tools and safe and secure trading. Its success in its ambitions has made it a global broker of choice to over 2.5 million account holders around the world.

Low spreads and flexible leverage

A wide range of account types and trading tools

MT4 and MT5 platform options for all devices

Free negative balance protection

Market leading insurance up to €5,000,000

Daily market analysis

Live webinars from a team of experts

24/5 support team that speaks over 27 languages

About HotForex

HotForex is an internationally acclaimed multi-asset broker of choice to over 2.5 million live accounts worldwide that has earned over 50 coveted industry awards in its ten year history. The company offers a wide variety of account types, innovative products, platforms, tools and educational resources besides outstanding customer service and unparalleled trading conditions.

