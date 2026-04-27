House of TI, Tilaknagar Industries' Luxury Portfolio, Wins Four Awards at the London Spirits Competition

Led by Gold wins for Monarch Legacy Edition Brandy and Seven Islands Pure Malt Whisky, alongside Silver for Amara Vodka and Bronze for Samsara Pink Gin, the results reinforce the strength of House of TI's luxury portfolio

MUMBAI, India, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- House of TI, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd.'s (TI) luxury vertical, has delivered a strong performance at the London Spirits Competition 2026, securing four awards across its portfolio. Monarch Legacy Edition Brandy and Seven Islands Pure Malt Whisky were both awarded Gold, while Amara Vodka earned Silver and Samsara Pink Gin took home Bronze.

House of TI Winners

One of the most rigorous competitions on the global circuit, the London Spirits Competition saw over 500 entries from more than 30 countries this year, all evaluated blind by an influential panel of bartenders, retail buyers and industry experts. The recognition marks a significant moment for House of TI, reinforcing its growing presence across premium and luxury segments within the global spirits landscape.

House of TI brings together Tilaknagar Industries' foray into premium and luxury spirits, anchored by its own brands such as Monarch Legacy Edition Brandy and Seven Islands Pure Malt Whisky, alongside strategic investments in emerging craft players like Spaceman Spirits Lab (makers of Amara Vodka and Samsara Gin). The portfolio reflects a dual approach of building world-class Indian spirits while backing new-age craft propositions shaping the category.

"As a legacy company, moving into the luxury space through House of TI has been a more recent and deliberate focus for us," added Sanaya Dahanukar, Marketing Manager, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd. "With Monarch and Seven Islands, we have tried to approach brandy and whisky in a more contemporary way, while our craft investments bring in a different kind of experimentation. Seeing the portfolio recognised across such different categories is really rewarding, and a strong validation of what we are building."

"Seeing Amara Vodka receive recognition so early is incredibly encouraging. It's equally rewarding to see Samsara Gin, one of India's first pink gins, continue to be recognised globally. Our collaboration with Tilaknagar Industries has enabled both innovation and scale, and these wins reflect that," said Aditya Aggarwal, Founder, Spaceman Spirits Lab.

Leading the wins is Monarch Legacy Edition, a distinctive expression within the brandy category. Crafted as the world's only 100% pure grape brandy of its kind, it blends French grape spirits aged up to eight years with Indian grape spirits sourced from Maharashtra's Sahyadri region. Distilled in coal-fired copper pot stills inspired by traditional Cognac-making techniques and matured in French oak ex-wine casks, the result is a rich, layered spirit with notes of dried fruit, velvety oak and warm spice.

Launched in December 2025 and positioned alongside Indian luxury whiskies, Seven Islands Pure Malt Whisky, which also secured Gold, blends four single malts from the Himalayas and Vindhyas in India with Speyside and Lowland malts from Scotland, resulting in a layered, full-bodied expression shaped by diverse regional influences and a smooth, warming finish.

Amara and Samsara Pink further highlight the diversity of the portfolio, spanning categories and flavour profiles that cater to evolving consumer preferences.

The full results for the London Spirits Competition can be accessed on this link.

About Tilaknagar Industries: Tilaknagar Industries is one of India's leading alcoholic beverage companies, with a rich legacy spanning over 90 years. Founded in 1933 by Shri Mahadev L. Dahanukar as Maharashtra Sugar Mills, TI has, over the years, transformed into a major player in the India Made Foreign Liquor ("IMFL") industry. Under the leadership of Shri Amit Dahanukar, TI has further strengthened its leadership across categories with 'Millionaire' brands like Mansion House Brandy, Imperial Blue Whisky and Courrier Napoleon Brandy. The Company also has a strong presence across Rum and Gin through Madiraa Rum & Blue Lagoon Gin. Further, with a strong focus on premiumization, 'House of TI' – the Company's luxury vertical – is anchored by Monarch Legacy Edition, its first luxury brandy, and Seven Islands Pure Malt Whisky, an Indo-Scottish premium whisky. 'House of TI' also includes an investment arm that supports India's emerging craft spirits players. https://www.tilind.com/

For more information about Tilaknagar Industries, our people, our brands, and our performance, visit us at: https://www.tilind.com/

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