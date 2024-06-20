Housing.com and PropTiger.com parent company REA India makes it to 5th spot on Great Place to Work® list 2024

NEW DELHI, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- India's largest full stack PropTech company, REA India, that owns Housing.com and PropTiger.com, has secured 5th rank among India's 100 Best Companies to Work For, 2024 by the Great Place to Work® Institute. This is the second consecutive time the company has been featured in the Top-5 Best Workplaces list and the fourth consecutive time in the Top-25 Best Workplaces list.

Team REA India Receiving Award at the GPTW Event in Mumbai

Earlier this year, the Gurgaon-headquartered company was also recognized as India's Best Workplaces in Retail 2024 (e-commerce category) for the fourth consecutive time, and Best Workplaces in Building a Culture of Innovation by ALL for the second consecutive time by Great Place to Work® India.

Each year, Great Place to Work® evaluates the workplace culture of nearly 1,000 organizations across India. These organizations span across diverse sectors, including business, NGOs, and government agencies, and range in size from small teams of ten to large corporations with over 100,000 employees. The assessment methodology employed by the Great Place to Work® is widely recognized as the gold standard for identifying exceptional workplaces. This rigorous process ensures a comprehensive understanding of what makes a workplace truly great.

On this achievement, Dhruv Agarwala, CEO, REA India, said, "In our relentless pursuit to be the preferred brand among our consumers and customers, we have also endeavoured to be the preferred employer. It goes without saying that an employee who is empowered and valued at work, will consistently deliver great customer service. From rethinking our cadence of work, to upskilling our employees, and empowering them to come up with creative, strategic solutions for the business; our repeated placement among the 100 Best Companies To Work For is a testament to the incredible environment we have cultivated at REA India. 'People' are a key pillar of our strategic roadmap, and all our initiatives are centred around creating a highly resilient and agile team that delivers the best property experience."

Mr. Agarwala further added, "As part of the REA Group, we are proud to lead the way in shaping the future of the PropTech sector and this recognition reaffirms our commitment to excellence and solidifies our position as the industry leader."

Rohit Hasteer, Chief Human Resource Officer at REA India, said, "Driving superior employee experience has always been the core of our talent strategy. We are committed to doing everything we can to keep our people excited to 'Come Home' to REA India and give their best efforts."

Mr. Hasteer added, "Our journey from good to great is a result of the incredible people at REA India. We focus on nurturing a high-trust, high-performance culture that drives individual growth as well as fortifies REA India as an employer of choice. Our aim is to ensure that our people feel valued, supported, and empowered, making REA India a place where they can achieve their personal and professional goals."

While elaborating on the policies and programs that have earned the company numerous recognitions year after year, the company highlighted several key initiatives. In 2023, the company introduced a comprehensive career progression plan for its PropTiger business, providing a well-structured and inclusive path for team members. Additionally, the company partnered with prestigious business schools to offer specialized Management and Leadership Development Programs, fostering leadership excellence as part of its Talent Management framework. A recent collaboration with LinkedIn Learning empowers employees to refine their existing skills and acquire new ones, ensuring development for all.

Building on the success of the EmpowHER program launched in 2022, which aims at hiring women returning to work from a sabbatical or making career shifts, the company launched EmpowHER 2.0 in 2023 with the same objective. The company also noted some unique policies that continue to positively impact employees' lives. For example, the Gift a Leave policy allows employees to borrow leave from colleagues in case of emergencies, and the industry-first Early Cheque-In policy provides access to part of employees' salary on the 15th of every month.

These initiatives underscore the company's commitment to fostering a supportive and growth-oriented workplace, and are a testament to the company's core values and strategic focus on driving superior employee experiences.

About REA India Pte. Ltd.

REA India (previously known as Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.) is a part of REA Group Ltd. of Australia (ASX: REA) ('REA Group') which is part of Newscorp, US. It is the country's leading full stack real estate technology platform that owns Housing.com and PropTiger.com .

In December 2020, REA Group acquired a controlling stake in REA India. REA Group, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property. It operates Australia's leading residential and commercial property websites, realestate.com.au and realcommercial.com.au and owns leading portals in Hong Kong (squarefoot.com.hk) and China (myfun.com). REA Group also holds a significant minority shareholding in Move, Inc., operator of realtor.com in the US, and the PropertyGuru Group, operator of leading property sites in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

REA India is the only player in India that offers a full range of services in the real estate space, assisting consumers through their entire home seeking journey all the way from initial search and discovery to financing to the final step of transaction closure. It offers advertising and listings products to real estate developers, agents & home owners, exclusive sales and marketing solutions to builders, data and content services, and personalised search, virtual viewing, site visits, negotiations, home loans and post- sales services to consumers for both buying and renting. Additionally, company also offers a suite of allied services, including features like Pay on credit, movers & packers, lending services, online rent agreements, and an array of DIY services, catering to both customers and landlords.

REA India has a national presence with 25 offices across India with its corporate office located in Gurugram, Haryana.

Housing.com

Founded in 2012 and acquired by REA India (formerly known as Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.) in 2017, Housing.com stands as India's premier full-stack proptech platform catering to homeowners, home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. Housing.com provides comprehensive listings for a wide range of properties, including new homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces, and co-living accommodations across India. Company is backed by robust research and analytics, offering a spectrum of real estate services encompassing advertising, marketing, sales solutions for real estate developers, personalised search & insights, virtual viewing, AR&VR content, home loans, end-to-end transaction services, and post-transaction support for both buyers and renters. Additionally, company offers a suite of online services through Housing Edge brand, including features like Pay on credit, movers & packers, lending services, online rent agreements, and an array of DIY services, catering to both customers and landlords. With a presence in 25 cities (tier I & II markets), Housing.com' mission is to simplify the home buying, selling, and renting journey for its valued customers. REA India is a group company of global proptech leader, REA Group of Australia that is part of NewsCorp US.

PropTiger.com

PropTiger.com is among India's leading digital real estate transaction and advisory services platform, offering a one-stop platform for buying residential real estate. Founded in 2011 with the goal to help people buy their dream homes, PropTiger.com leverages the power of information and the organisation's deep-rooted understanding of the real estate sector to bring simplicity, transparency and trust in the home buying process PropTiger.com helps home-buyers through the entire home-buying process through a mix of technology-enabled tools as well as on-ground support. The company offers researched information about various localities and properties and provides guidance on matters pertaining to legal paperwork and loan assistance to successfully fulfil a transaction.

