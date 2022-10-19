Houssed.com - India's first direct-to-buyer real estate platform

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Houssed.com is the best thing that has happened to the real estate space since Drake's multi-million dollar L.A. residence was listed on the market (to whomsoever it may concern). This FREE property booking platform is already making big strides in the brutally competitive real estate stratum despite being conceived just this year, i.e. 2022. Houssed's goal is to bridge the gap between homebuyers and builders, moreso in the simplest way possible.

India's first Direct-to-buyer real estate platform, houssed.com

The real estate aggregator's maiden operations have already kicked off in Pune, hence new projects in the region are listed on the portal and shall contain all the information that one needs while house-hunting. The taxing - and sometimes even tedious - process is the last thing customers are looking for. As of today, Houssed has collaborated with over 150 developers from the Oxford of the East in order to get them in touch with suitors. For buyers, the existence of this platform eliminates the need for hiring brokers, who pocket a remarkable percentage of the fee. No wonder 5000 people signed up within the first week since the brand's launch.

In a market where the customer is rarely king, Houssed is placing the proverbial crown back on their collective head. Also, this platform is paving the way for them to smoothly and swiftly reach their castles, or rather flats. Nonetheless, if castles are ever erected in any of the cities Houssed is planning to expand their operations in, no one should be surprised to see them listed on their website soon after! Houssed users get to access new properties before the rest and also get to have a look at the best-selling properties before others are even aware about the demand for the same. This intel is available on Houssed.com due to the AI-driven technology that's being inculcated on their website.

Booking site visits has never been easier! Customers can choose desirable dates and time slots to go have a look at their to-be (or not to-be) havens; doesn't matter - those who are interested can visit as many times as they like. The Houssed team will negotiate on their behalf to get them the best possible deal. A hefty discount from the builder is as good as a given, but that's not it; buyers are also subject to receive incredible rewards! The costlier their acquisition, the fancier the reward. All these factors add up to conclude that Houssed provides the lowest prices on the real estate market, by a country mile. Valuable - or even invaluable - services such as filters to curate and shortlist appropriate houses as per the customer's liking and financial capabilities, availability of key information such as hospitals, schools, restaurants and shops in the vicinity of the property make this a groundbreaking platform.

Moreover, it's a one-stop platform for both buyers and builders. Since customers are finding it increasingly difficult to land desired homes in the current market, https://www.houssed.com abides by a self-imposed rule of thumb - buyers will only be allowed to purchase properties for residential purposes. Also, ownership is compulsory; leasing isn't an option. Properties will not be sold to those who want to use them for commercial purposes. These simple terms and conditions bring back the ease to a sector where that has long been missing. Unreliable brokers and the daily misinformation spewed on real estate portals makes for an unpleasant experience to say the least.

Houssed founder and CEO, Mr. Utsav Ladiwala says all the people involved in turning his dream into a reality are very excited to launch Houssed.com, which is a one-stop solution for the builders and customers. He also addressed the ever-increasing gap between the two parties and that his brainchild was conceived in part due to his 'aspirations to bridge' the same. According to him, the next 10 years are extremely crucial for India's real estate sphere in terms of growth and development. He claims that Houssed as a venture is looking to scale up to the top 7 Indian cities by next year, looking to capitalise on the 30-billion dollar market. As per his observations, Houssed could gain a really good market share within the next 3 years. On the other hand, the company's CTO, Mr. Yogesh Garg believes that real estate is a 'highly unorganised sector' which they plan to 'organise by tech'. Their artificial intelligence and data science mechanisms are actively being integrated on their platform in order to achieve that goal.

Buyers should check this user-friendly aggregation platform if they haven't already. Facilitating transactions left, right and centre, they're making housing a smoother process, one home at a time. Their services are backed by cutting-edge technology and some of the most innovative minds one could find out there, so buyers can be rest assured that their residential needs are in capable hands. All of the aforementioned points should be reason enough to make Houssed everyone's go-to property portal henceforth.

To keep up with Houssed Technologies Private Limited, click on the following links:

Website - https://www.houssed.com/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/houssedindia/

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/houssedindia

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/houssedindia/

For media related queries, contact:

Aashi Mathur

[email protected]

+91-9029515318

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1924153/houssed_Real_Estate.jpg

SOURCE Houssed.com