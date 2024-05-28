Howzat, India's Premier Multi-Gaming Platform, Hits 4 Crore Users Milestone

NEW DELHI, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Howzat, India's premier multi-gaming app, has achieved a remarkable milestone by surpassing 4 crore users. With a wide range of games, including fantasy sports, rummy, carrom, and poker, Howzat caters to a diverse community of gamers with different tastes and preferences. Upholding its motto of 'Sabse Zyada Winners', the platform continues to gain greater popularity with the help of its engaging gameplay, seamless user experience, and enticing rewards.

This significant achievement follows Howzat's flagship campaign, The Grand Winnings Playground, introduced during the Indian T20 cricket league, which concluded on 26th May. Launched during the league, the campaign garnered widespread attention from cricket fans by offering luxury cars as prizes every match hour and attracted over 34 lakh players.

Howzat's offerings extend beyond fantasy sports, captivating users with its intriguing rummy, poker, and carrom games. Whether players are seeking the strategic challenges of rummy, the thrill of poker, or the classic fun of carrom, Howzat ensures there is something for everyone, enhancing the gaming experience for users across the country.

Commenting on the achievement, Bharat Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer, said, "The fact that we're providing entertainment to over 4 crore users, and counting, stands testimony to the unique and most enjoyable gaming experiences we provide and our appeal in an increasingly competitive market. The milestone further solidifies our position as India's go-to multi-gaming platform and inspires us to explore and pioneer new avenues of entertainment for our ever-expanding user base."

With each new user joining the platform, Howzat is setting new benchmarks of success and solidifying its status as a pioneer in online gaming. As the T20 World Cup draws near, Howzat users can expect exclusive offers that further enhance the platform experience and deliver more exhilarating moments for fans to enjoy.

About Howzat

Howzat is a multi-gaming platform owned by the fastest-growing skill games company Junglee Games. It offers gamers an exciting online gaming experience by combining sports, card games, board games, skills, and cash prizes. Players can compete with other skilled players from across the country to showcase their sports knowledge and gaming skills and win huge cash prizes by beating their opponents. The app is legally certified, fully secure, and trusted by over 4 crore regular gamers from all over India.

