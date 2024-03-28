Howzat launches The Grand Winnings Playground and 'Howzat Pe Dekha Hai' campaigns with Irfan Pathan

NEW DELHI, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Howzat, India's premier multi-gaming app, has launched the latest installment of its flagship T20 campaign, The Grand Winnings Playground, alongside its engaging digital campaign 'Howzat Pe Dekha Hai' featuring the platform's brand ambassador Irfan Pathan. Tailored exclusively to the Indian T20 league season, this extensive initiative presents fantasy cricket players with daily opportunities to win cars as well as cash prizes up to ₹1 crore every match hour. The digital campaign spotlights real Howzat winners, reinforcing Howzat's tagline 'Sabse Zyada Winners' and showcasing the platform's commitment to offering a most rewarding gaming experience for all players.

In line with the huge rewards awaiting players in the ongoing The Grand Winnings Playground, the digital campaign showcases fantasy cricket players who have recently won cars on Howzat. One such success story features Ramprakash from Rajasthan, who won a brand-new car in a thrilling Howzat contest based on the Lucknow vs. Chennai match.

The Grand Winnings Playground is set to revolutionize fantasy gaming by offering unmatched prizes and thrills for Indian T20 enthusiasts. Players can make the best of Howzat's innovative features and offers designed to enhance their gaming experiences. For instance, the Daily Leaderboard offers daily cash prizes to top players, ensuring an immersive and rewarding experience for fantasy cricket lovers.

Mr. Bharat Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer at Junglee Games, said about the campaigns, "At Howzat, delighting our players is paramount. This T20 season, we're dedicated to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences that align with our players' passions. Our innovative dual campaign, including the captivating 'Howzat Pe Dekha Hai' digital initiative, is meticulously crafted to add excitement and coveted rewards to our players' journeys for their everyday engagement throughout the season. With a diverse range of games and contests available on our platform, there's always a new adventure awaiting players as they strategize for upcoming fantasy contests and select their teams."

Available on both Android and iOS mobile devices, Howzat remains dedicated to keeping players at the forefront, ensuring a T20 cricket season filled with great excitement, rewards, and unforgettable gaming experiences.

About Howzat

Howzat is a multi-gaming platform owned by the fastest-growing skill games company Junglee Games. It offers gamers an exciting online gaming experience by combining sports, card games, board games, skills, and cash prizes. Players can compete with other skilled players from across the country to showcase their sports knowledge and gaming skills and win huge cash prizes by beating their opponents. The app is legally certified, fully secure, and trusted by over 30 million regular gamers from all over India.

