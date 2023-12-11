Howzat's Two-Month Extravaganza, The Great Winnings Festival, Comes to a Thrilling End

NEW DELHI, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Howzat, India's leading multi-gaming app , recently concluded The Great Winnings Festival 2023, a 46-day extravaganza that captivated gaming enthusiasts across the country. Nearly 20 lakh players participated in the campaign, underscoring Howzat's popularity with Indian gamers.

Huge cash prizes were given away in the campaign, reaffirming the platform's commitment to delivering unrivaled rewards and further solidifying its position as the ultimate destination for unlimited fun and entertainment. Over 1.26 crore teams were formed, highlighting the extensive engagement in this gaming spectacle.

The Daily Leaderboard, a key feature of The Great Winnings Festival, provided players with opportunities to win prizes every day during the season, aligning perfectly with Howzat's tagline 'Sabse Zyada Winners'. Notable highlights include the top three winners, securing ₹24 lakhs, ₹14.9 lakhs, and ₹14.8 lakhs, respectively, throughout the series.

In addition to cash rewards, participants received coveted prizes, including 38 premium motorbikes and 10 luxury cars, adding an extra layer of excitement and variety to the gaming experience. Moreover, an impressive 1,216 players took full advantage of the season pass, saving lakhs of rupees while engaging in various contests during this gaming extravaganza. Remaining true to the platform's multi-gaming identity, players also amassed ₹50 crores playing rummy and poker.

Bharat Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer at Junglee Games, expressed his excitement about the success of the campaign, stating, "The Great Winnings Festival 2023 has surpassed our expectations, showcasing the enthusiasm of our gaming community. As a multi-gaming platform, we go beyond just offering massive prizes. We provide a range of games, constantly reshaping the online gaming experience and ensuring our players have endless fun and enjoy unparalleled rewards."

Howzat continues to provide productive entertainment to millions of players, featuring a wide array of fantasy sports, card games, and board games. The success of The Great Winnings Festival 2023 further establishes Howzat as a pioneer in redefining online gaming.

About Howzat

Howzat is a multi-gaming platform owned by the world's fastest-growing skill-gaming company Junglee Games. It offers gamers an exciting online gaming experience by combining sports, card games, board games, skills, and cash prizes. Players can compete with other skilled players from across the country to showcase their sports knowledge and gaming skills and win huge cash prizes by beating their opponents. The app is legally certified, fully secure, and trusted by over 30 million regular gamers from all over India.

