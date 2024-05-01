Howzat's The Grand Winnings Playground Hits Mid-Campaign Milestone with Over 25 Lakh Participants

NEW DELHI, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Howzat , India's premier multi-gaming app, has been making new records of popularity with cricket fans throughout the Indian T20 cricket season with its ongoing campaign, The Grand Winnings Playground (TGWP), winning gamers' hearts. With its enticing promise of luxury cars in prizes every match day, the campaign has garnered the attention of cricket enthusiasts across the nation, boasting impressive participation of 25 lakh players, which highlights its great appeal to fantasy sports fans.

Out of the 25 lakh participants, a significant 20 lakh players have already emerged victorious, collectively winning cash prizes worth crores of rupees. Every day around 3 lakh players celebrate their victories, demonstrating the campaign's success in providing consistent and thrilling rewards to participants.

This significant achievement solidifies Howzat's reputation as a platform with "Sabse Zyada Winners" that provides players with wonderful opportunities to win big. It is further emphasized by its recent digital campaign "Howzat Pe Dekha Hai?" The campaign features Howzat brand ambassador Irrfan Pathan and real winners who won big on the platform, reinforcing its commitment to delivering the most rewarding gaming experience for all players.

Howzat continues to provide fantasy sports enthusiasts with an exhilarating and fulfilling gaming experience during the Indian T20 cricket season. Accessible on both Android and iOS mobile devices, the platform remains committed to delivering the most enjoyable gaming experience.

About Howzat

Howzat is a multi-gaming platform owned by the fastest-growing skill games company Junglee Games. It offers gamers an exciting online gaming experience by combining sports, card games, board games, skills, and cash prizes. Players can compete with other skilled players from across the country to showcase their sports knowledge and gaming skills and win huge cash prizes by beating their opponents. The app is legally certified, fully secure, and trusted by over 40 million regular gamers from all over India.

