Howzat wins cricket fans' hearts with a range of Pakistan Super League fantasy contests offering a prize pool of Rs. 13 crore

NEW DELHI, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Howzat , India's fastest-growing multi-gaming app, is hosting a range of fantasy cricket contests based on the 8th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which started on 13th February 2023. Offering a whopping big prize pool of Rs.13 crore in the contests, Howzat aims to get cricket lovers immersed in the game as they root for their favourite players in the league.

As this is the first time that the teams will be cheered on by their home crowds at the stadium with the entire tournament being played in the country, PSL fantasy promotions have already started on Howzat to make this year's edition even more enjoyable and rewarding for the fans. The multi-gaming platform is also leveraging social media channels and Telegram groups to expand the reach of the campaign and attract a huge number of cricket fans from across the country.

Explaining the concept behind the launch of such a large number of contests based on PSL 2023, Bharat Bhatia, Vice President of Marketing at Junglee Games, said, "The season of cricket has officially begun with the start of some of the popular cricket leagues and competitions, including the Women's T20 World Cup and the PSL. As our brand tagline says, 'Sabse Zyada Winners', we look forward to enabling millions of sports lovers to play fantasy cricket games and win exciting rewards every day in the season of cricket. Furthermore, we also have other games like rummy, poker, and carrom on our platform where the user can play and win even bigger rewards."

Available for both Android and iOS mobile devices, the Howzat app has a current user base of over 25 million active players, which is growing by the day. A wide variety of fantasy contests with guaranteed cash prizes and lucrative daily bonuses and other offers have made the gaming app immensely popular with gamers across the country.

About Howzat

Howzat is a multi-gaming platform owned by India's leading skill-gaming company Junglee Games. It offers gamers an exciting online gaming experience by combining sports, card games, board games, skills, and cash prizes. Players can compete with other skilled players from across the country to showcase their sports knowledge and gaming skills and win huge cash prizes by beating their opponents. The app is legally certified, fully secure, and trusted by over 25 million regular gamers from all over India.

