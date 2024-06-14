Howzat Wraps Up Indian T20 League 2024 Campaign with ₹100 Crore+ in Prizes, Launches The Grand Winnings Cup

NEW DELHI, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Howzat, India's leading multi-gaming app, is hosting The Grand Winnings Cup during the Men's T20 World Cup 2024, taking place from 2nd to 29th June. With a staggering total prize pool of ₹50 crores and a grand finale prize of ₹1 crore, the campaign promises a plethora of exciting rewards including cars, smartphones, and more, ensuring players remain engaged and motivated throughout the T20 season.

The ongoing campaign follows the tremendous success of Howzat's recently concluded, The Grand Winnings Playground (TGWP) tournament series, a 65-day extravaganza that captivated gaming enthusiasts nationwide during the Indian T20 league 2024. Nearly 3 crore contest entries were made on Howzat during TGWP, underscoring the campaign's wide appeal and participants' enthusiasm.

TGWP 2024 attracted an impressive 37 lakh players competing for coveted rewards. The top three winners won ₹33.59 lakhs, ₹31.32 lakhs, and ₹23.30 lakhs, respectively. Over the course of the campaign, 3.54 lakh players emerged as daily winners, underscoring Howzat's commitment to delivering "Sabse Zyada Winners". The total amount distributed to winners and participants surpassed an astounding ₹100 crores. Additionally, 72 cars were awarded as prizes, adding an extra layer of excitement to the competition.

Bharat Bhatia, Chief Marketing Officer at Junglee Games, commented on the campaign: "The Grand Winnings Playground has exceeded our expectations, highlighting the enthusiasm and dedication of our gaming community. Building on this success, The Grand Winnings Cup continues to provide our players with thrilling opportunities and huge rewards, reflecting Howzat's commitment to delivering the most engaging and rewarding gaming experience."

Howzat continues to innovate and enhance the fantasy sports landscape in India. Available on both Android and iOS mobile devices, Howzat is once again proving that it is dedicated to keeping players at the forefront by going the extra mile to ensure a T20 cricket season filled with great excitement, rewards, and unforgettable gaming experiences.

About Howzat

Howzat is a multi-gaming platform owned by the fastest-growing skill games company Junglee Games. It offers gamers an exciting online gaming experience by combining sports, card games, board games, skills, and cash prizes. Players can compete with other skilled players from across the country to showcase their sports knowledge and gaming skills and win huge cash prizes by beating their opponents. The app is legally certified, fully secure, and trusted by over 40 million regular gamers from all over India.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780519/3412527/Howzat_Logo.jpg