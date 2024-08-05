Howzat's Impact: Elevated Player Experience with World-Class Entertainment

NEW DELHI, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Howzat, India's premier multi-gaming app, continues to redefine the online multi-gaming landscape with its diverse game offerings that blend skill, excitement, and fun while prioritizing an exceptional player experience. Featuring a diverse selection of games, from popular fantasy sports like cricket, football, and kabaddi to classic card games like rummy and poker, Howzat has become the go-to platform for Indian gamers seeking top-notch online entertainment.

This year, Howzat achieved a significant milestone by reaching 4 crore users, solidifying its position as a leading multi-gaming platform in the country. The platform's commitment to catering to the passion of sports enthusiasts and the strategic prowess of card game lovers has been a key factor in its success. Howzat provides a unified platform where players can responsibly enjoy various exciting games, participate in thrilling competitions, hone their skills, and win impressive rewards.

During the recent marquee cricket events, such as the Men's T20 World Cup and the Indian T20 league, Howzat captured the attention of millions of cricket enthusiasts with its thrilling and highly competitive events, including The Grand Winnings Playground and The Grand Winnings Cup. In The Grand Winnings Playground, players fiercely battled for grand prizes, including brand-new cars. A top prize of over ₹33 lakhs was awarded to the ultimate winner, while the runner-up received ₹31 lakhs, and the third-place achiever took home ₹23 lakhs.

The Grand Winnings Cup featured equally impressive rewards, with the top three winners receiving ₹20 lakhs, ₹13 lakhs, and ₹10 lakhs, respectively. By offering substantial cash prizes and generously rewarding skilled players, Howzat consistently lives up to its tagline, 'Sabse Zyada Winners.'

At the core of Howzat's mission is providing high-quality, healthy entertainment to its users by delivering seamless, immersive experiences that cater to the preferences of modern gamers. Be it innovative game features, responsive customer support, or responsible gaming, Howzat continues to set new benchmarks in player experience, ensuring that every interaction with the platform is memorable, enjoyable, and rewarding.

About Howzat

Howzat is a multi-gaming platform owned by the fastest-growing skill games company Junglee Games. It offers gamers an exciting online gaming experience by combining sports, card games, board games, skills, and cash prizes. Players can compete with other skilled players from across the country to showcase their sports knowledge and gaming skills and win huge cash prizes by beating their opponents. The app is legally certified, fully secure, and trusted by over 4 crore regular gamers from all over India.

