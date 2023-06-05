Howzat's 'The Grand Winnings Playground' Sets New Record - Over 2 Crore Fantasy Teams Created During T20 Cricket Season

NEW DELHI, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Howzat, India's fastest-growing multi-gaming app, has once again seen great success as its 'The Grand Winnings Playground' campaign became super popular during the recently concluded Indian T20 league. The platform witnessed unprecedented player participation and engagement, with a huge number of sports enthusiasts joining fantasy cricket contests on the app.

Nearly 2 crore fantasy cricket teams were created on Howzat during the campaign, with over 24 lakh players enthusiastically participating in the ₹600 crore promotion.

Living up to its tagline, 'Sabse Zyada Winners', Howzat rewarded lakhs of players with impressive prizes. In addition to the huge cash rewards, the platform also gave away 68 motorbikes and 4 brand-new cars, further reaffirming its commitment to providing an exceptional gaming experience and ensuring that players are rewarded generously.

Delighted with the popularity gained by the campaign, Mr. Bharat Bhatia, Vice President of Marketing at Junglee Games, said, "The Grand Winnings Playground is an important milestone in our relentless pursuit of enhancing user experience. We also offer other games like rummy, poker, and carrom on Howzat, creating a gaming ecosystem where players can explore a diverse range of games that cater to their entertainment needs and diversify and enhance their gaming experience."

He added, "As a leader in the industry, we continue to strive for excellence, leveraging our expertise and customer-centric approach to redefine online gaming standards. With our unwavering focus on innovation, user satisfaction, and expansion, we aim to establish Howzat as every gamer's go-to platform for unlimited fun and unparalleled rewards."

The 'Impact Player' feature emerged as a fan-favourite on the Howzat app. Following the tremendous success of previous campaigns, Howzat's highly popular 'Season Pass' once again proved to be a resounding success for the platform. As an immersive, multi-gaming platform for online skill games, the app continues to captivate players with its engaging online skill games and equally rewarding experiences.

Offering innovative features, whopping big prizes, and an authentic gaming experience, Howzat set new records of participation and engagement during the play-offs and the final.

About Howzat

Howzat is a multi-gaming platform owned by the world's fastest-growing skill-gaming company Junglee Games. It offers gamers an exciting online gaming experience by combining sports, card games, board games, skills, and cash prizes. Players can compete with other skilled players from across the country to showcase their sports knowledge and gaming skills and win huge cash prizes by beating their opponents. The app is legally certified, fully secure, and trusted by over 25 million regular gamers from all over India.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1780519/3412527/Howzat_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Howzat