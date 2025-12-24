HPWWI Convocates Its First-Ever Women Batch in the Woodworking Sector

FARIDABAD, India, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hettich Poddar WoodWorking Institute (HPWWI) held the Convocation and Award Ceremony for their first-ever batch of women trainees in Woodworking, marking a key moment in women's participation within the Woodworking and furniture and fittings sector, as this is also India's first Girls batch in this sector.

Mr. Amit Prasad, Director - HPWWI with Industry and Placement Partners

Held at Hotel Park Plaza, Faridabad, the ceremony recognised 108 graduating students, including 50 women trainees, who completed HPWWI's three-month Short-Term Training (STT - Mobilized) programme. For many of the women graduates, the programme represented their first formal entry into a highly technical and traditionally male-dominated trade, thus girls were given the 'Ice Breaker Award' for the courage shown by them.

The initiative reflects HPWWI's belief that access to technical skills should not be limited by gender, and that expanding women's participation is essential to building a more inclusive, resilient, and future-ready workforce. By creating an industry-aligned environment, HPWWI aims to open sustainable career pathways for women while bridging the skill gaps within the woodworking ecosystem.

The ceremony was graced by Mr. Amit Prasad, Director - HPWWI and Chief Human Resources Officer, Hettich India, as Guest of Honour. In his address, he emphasized the significance of structured, industry-aligned pathways for skilling. "At HPWWI, our objective is not just skill creation, but inclusive skill creation. By enabling women to enter technical trades through structured training and real industry exposure, we are working towards a more balanced and future-ready workforce - one where opportunity is driven by capability, not convention," he said.

Graduates received certifications recognised by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and the Furniture & Fittings Skill Council (FFSC). Along with HPWWI certification the awards included the Medal of Merit, and the Ice Breaker Award, as already stated.

The program's curriculum combines skill enhancement with the latest woodworking trends, techniques, and technologies, delivered by highly experienced trainers. Trainees receive extensive hands-on exposure, including training on modern machine handling such as CNCs and pneumatic tools, ensuring strong industry readiness.

Reflecting HPWWI's strong industry connect, 15 to 20 students received on-the-spot offer letters from placement partners such as StudioKon Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Decora Kitchen Interiors Pvt. Ltd., Delbergia, Wudley, Mobel Grace, among others.

The cohort included students hailing from Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, with 30 trainees from underprivileged backgrounds, underlining HPWWI's CSR-led focus on widening access to skill development and employment. Operating across three centres in India located in Mumbai, Faridabad, and Kolkata, HPWWI continues to strengthen the Woodworking and furniture and fittings ecosystem through structured programmes focused on skilling, upskilling, and reskilling, in collaboration with NSDC, FFSC, ITIs, PBSSD, and industry partners, in support of the Skill India Mission.

Also present with their active participation and words of gratitude on the occasion, were industry partners such as Canadian Wood, Biesse, Rehau, Felder, Imos, WoodTech, SS Coatings, and Groz Tools.

The event proved to be a success with the effort of Deepak Sharma, Deputy Director and his core team of Trainers namely Kulwant Jangra, Jyoti Ashutosh, and Swapnil Verma.

The convocation highlighted how focused, hands-on training and industry collaboration can translate into sustainable livelihood opportunities and employment outcomes, while steadily increasing women's participation in the Woodworking sector.

About HPWWI:

A CSR-led skilling initiative by Hettich India, the Hettich Poddar Woodworking Institute (HPWWI) is dedicated to empowering India's growing workforce with industry-relevant, future-ready skills.

Focused on bridging the skill gap in the woodworking and furniture fittings sector, HPWWI delivers innovative skilling and upskilling programmes that combine hands-on learning with real-world exposure.

Through strong collaborations with government bodies such as ITIs and PBSSD, HPWWI equips young Indians with hands-on, industry-ready expertise by creating sustainable pathways to meaningful employment and career growth.

