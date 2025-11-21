HRV Pharma and MetroChem Forge Strategic CDMO Alliance to Fast-Track High-Value NCE-1 API Development

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HRV Global Life Sciences (HRV Pharma), India's first integrated Virtual API and Pharmtech company, today announced a unique, comprehensive, multi-year Contract Development & Manufacturing (CDMO) partnership with MetroChem API Pvt. Ltd., one of India's leading API development and manufacturing companies. This unique & first-of-its-kind partnership focuses on the exclusive and semi-exclusive development, scale-up, and GMP manufacturing of multiple high-value NCE-1 and late-stage complex APIs for regulated & semi-regulated markets.

The collaboration brings together HRV's global market access, commercial footprint across 50+ countries, and its digital, asset-light Virtual API platform with MetroChem's deep process chemistry, scale-up capabilities, and robust GMP infrastructure.

Under the agreement, both companies will jointly execute:

Development and scale-up of multiple strategic APIs, including late-stage NCE-1 opportunities

End-to-end GMP manufacturing, validation, and supply for regulated and semi-regulated markets

Global regulatory DMF filings (US, EU, LATAM, MENA & APAC) with shared technical dossiers

A long-term, pipeline-led framework covering novel CNS, metabolic and specialty therapeutic APIs

A unified quality, compliance and audit readiness program designed for USFDA, EMA, PMDA, ANVISA and other key agencies

Speaking on this unique partnership, Hari Kiran Chereddi, CEO of HRV Pharma, said, "This collaboration is a natural extension of HRV's strategy to build a next-generation, Virtual API ecosystem that scales Indian innovation to global markets. MetroChem's chemistry depth, combined with our global regulatory and market expansion engine, creates a powerful platform for developing and commercializing high-value APIs with speed, quality and predictability."

Harsha Nandepu, COO of MetroChem, added, "Partnering with HRV aligns with MetroChem's vision of moving deeper into complex NCE-1 and advanced API development. Together, we bring complementary strengths strong process chemistry, robust GMP operations, and HRV's regulatory and global commercial reach. This partnership allows us to meaningfully expand our innovation footprint, monetize our R&D and deliver world-class solutions to global pharma."

The partnership includes a structured pipeline of five initial programs, with additional molecules planned for development under a unified framework.

Both organizations will jointly manage CMC documentation, stability studies, validation programs, and global regulatory interactions, creating a seamless development-to-commercialization pathway.

This collaboration reinforces HRV's broader mission of building an AI-enabled, asset-light pharmaceutical platform, and MetroChem's emergence as a preferred partner for complex and specialty API development at global scale.

About HRV Pharma

HRV Global Life Sciences (HRV Pharma) is India's first integrated Virtual API and Pharmtech company, pioneering a virtual manufacturing model that blends advanced technology with pharmaceutical excellence. A pioneering enterprise specializing in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing, market expansion, with AI led technology-driven solutions, HRV has physical presence in India, the USA, and Dubai. The company has established itself as a leader in navigating complex pharmaceutical markets and has generated revenues exceeding USD 50 million. With a commitment to trust, innovation, quality, and enduring partnerships, HRV continues to expand its global presence while staying true to its mission of creating sustainable value through collaboration and care.