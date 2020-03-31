HS Wadhwa Resigns From Board Of Director and COO at Azure Power, Murali Subramanian Takes Over as the New COO

NEW DELHI, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE: AZRE), a leading solar power producer in India, announced that Mr. Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa, has resigned from his position as member of the Board of Directors of Azure Power and all its subsidiaries effective March 31, 2020. Mr. Wadhwa also resigned from his position as Chief Operating Officer and will be discharged from all his roles and responsibilities in the company effective April 03, 2020. Mr. Murali Subramanian, President of the Company, will take over as the new COO effective April 04, 2020.

Mr. Wadhwa's decision to resign was not the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices.

Commenting on Mr. Wadhwa's decision, Mr. Ranjit Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Azure Power, said, "Mr. Wadhwa has been with Azure Power since the initial stages of the company and been instrumental in establishing the company as the leader in Indian Solar industry. We want to thank him for his leadership and contributions to the company and wish him well in his future endeavours. At the same time, we heartily congratulate Murali on his new position as the Chief Operating Officer and look forward to his expanded operational guidance and leadership."

Mr. Subramanian joined Azure Power in July 2019 as President and has been overlooking project operations and Infra division for the company.

