HSBC Mutual Fund launches 'RedHex SIF,' its specialized investment platform in India

MUMBAI, India, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HSBC Mutual Fund has announced the launch of RedHex SIF, it's dedicated Specialized Investment Fund (SIF) brand in India. The launch marks a significant step in expanding its investment offerings aimed at meeting the evolving needs of investors, seeking more focused and outcome-oriented strategies within a familiar and regulated investment framework.

RedHex SIF by HSBC Mutual Fund, a SEBI approved investment structure, is designed for investors who want greater portfolio flexibility than traditional mutual funds while continuing to benefit from the transparency, governance, and ease associated with the mutual fund structure. RedHex SIF aims to help investors access specialised opportunities through differentiated strategies, while maintaining robust oversight and risk discipline.

Commenting on the launch, Kailash Kulkarni, CEO, HSBC Mutual Fund said, "RedHex SIF is our innovation-led platform for investors seeking differentiated, outcome-oriented strategies, anchored in the trusted mutual fund framework. As markets evolve, we believe alpha will increasingly come from adaptability, risk awareness and differentiated thinking across shifting cycles. We are expanding our product suite in a considered manner, giving investors greater choice, confidence, and access to thoughtfully constructed solutions that meet these evolving market expectations and long-term investment goals."

Features of RedHex SIF:

₹10 lakh Minimum Investment Threshold: Suitable for experienced, institutional, and HNI investors Focused investment strategies: Built around clearly defined themes and ideas for precise portfolio construction Transparency and Flexibility: A familiar mutual fund structure combined with strategic flexibility of advanced investment solutions Risk-Aware approach: Strong emphasis on risk management and portfolio stability. Built for Evolving needs: More focused, outcome-oriented approach

Notes to the editor:

HSBC Asset Management

HSBC Asset Management should be referred to either in full or as HSBC AM to avoid confusion with any other financial services firms.

HSBC Asset Management, the investment management business of the HSBC Group, invests on behalf of HSBC's worldwide customer base of retail and private clients, intermediaries, corporates and institutions through both segregated accounts and pooled funds. HSBC Asset Management connects HSBC's clients with investment opportunities around the world through an international network of offices in 20 countries and territories, delivering global capabilities with local market insight. As at 31 December 2025, HSBC Asset Management managed assets totalling US$866bn (excluding HSBC Jintrust Fund Management Company Limited) on behalf of its clients.

For more information, visit http://www.global.assetmanagement.hsbc.com/

HSBC Asset Management is the brand name for the asset management businesses of HSBC Holdings plc.

HSBC India

HSBC India offers a full range of banking and financial services through 31 branches across 19 cities. The Bank is at the forefront in arranging deals for Indian companies investing overseas and foreign investments into the country. HSBC is one of India's leading financial services groups, with over 47,000 employees in its banking, investment banking and capital markets, asset management, insurance, software development and global resourcing operations in the country. It is a leading custodian in India.

HSBC Holdings plc

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 56 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,233bn at 31 December 2025, HSBC is one of the world's largest banking and financial services organisations.

Source: HSBC Asset Management India (HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Limited).

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Investments in Specialized Investment Fund involves relatively higher risk including potential loss of capital, liquidity risk and market volatility. Please read all investment strategy related documents carefully before making the investment decision.

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