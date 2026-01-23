HSG Laser at IMTEX 2026: Intelligent Solutions for Metal Fabrication as It Marks 20th Anniversary

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser, a global leader in intelligent laser cutting and automation technologies, participated in IMTEX 2026, held from January 21 to 25 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. At Booth B122 in Hall 5, HSG Laser showcased a comprehensive portfolio of solutions covering laser cutting, tube processing, welding, automation and press brakes, highlighting its system-level capabilities in intelligent manufacturing and integrated production lines for the metal fabrication industry.

Flagship Solutions on Display, Addressing Real Manufacturing Scenarios

At IMTEX 2026, visitors experienced the real-world performance of HSG Laser's mature solutions in terms of efficiency, stability, and application adaptability:

G6525X: Focused on stability and cost-effectiveness, designed to meet standard cutting requirements and basic batch production needs.

R2 Series: Supports multi-size tube processing with high cutting efficiency and stable operation, offering predictable cost and productivity advantages.

C3015: Compact footprint with stable cutting performance, making it an ideal entry-level laser cutting solution for growing manufacturers.

HC1703 : Equipped with servo drive systems and automatic crowning compensation to ensure high-precision and consistent bending results.

W720F : Features teach-free programming combined with vision systems and proprietary algorithms, enabling accurate seam recognition and fully automated, stable welding.

Marking 20 Years: Strengthening Long-Term Value Through Deep Localization in India

Beyond machines and technology, HSG Laser remains focused on long-term value creation and deep localization in the Indian market. In 2026, the company celebrates its 20th anniversary, and for two decades has remained focused on enabling customers' long-term growth through stable and sustainable technology and service systems.

Guided by this long-term commitment, HSG Laser continues to increase its investment in India and systematically expand its local business footprint. Local spare parts warehouses have been established in Chennai, Delhi and Bangalore, enabling rapid response and ensuring uninterrupted production for customers. Supported by the dedicated laser and cutting head repair center and laboratory in Bangalore, HSG Laser provides localized maintenance, repair, and technical services, significantly improving service efficiency and equipment uptime.

At the same time, through training programs and multilingual technical support, HSG Laser enhances customers' operational capabilities and overall user experience. In parallel, the company continues to invest in local infrastructure and partnerships, deeply integrating into India's metal fabrication ecosystem and building a sustainable foundation for long-term value creation.

About HSG Laser India

Since entering the Indian market in 2012, HSG Laser has continuously strengthened its local presence and has served over 2,000 customers nationwide. Based in Chennai, with a dedicated customer service center in Bangalore, HSG Laser India provides localized sales, technical support, and customized after-sales services to ensure maximum machine uptime and support customers' long-term success.