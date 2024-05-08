HTX Collaborates with Astar Network to Accelerate Blockchain Innovation through the TGE Catalyst Grant

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading digital assets exchange HTX has collaborated with Astar Network, a blockchain that aims to become Polkadot's "smart contract hub" and serves as a parachain for Polkadot, in support of its newly launched "TGE Catalyst Grant. This initiative marks a significant step forward in fostering innovation within the blockchain ecosystem, particularly through the Astar zkEVM platform.

The TGE Catalyst Grant is designed to empower emerging projects preparing for their Token Generation Events (TGE) on Astar's zkEVM. This groundbreaking program provides a holistic support package that includes financial assistance, strategic collaboration with key opinion leaders, and robust marketing campaigns, all aimed at ensuring successful token launches.

"As an active participant in the blockchain sector, HTX is committed to supporting transformative projects that drive the industry forward. Our collaboration with Astar Network through the TGE Catalyst Grant underscores our HTX Ventures' dedication to nurturing innovation and providing comprehensive market support from the outset," said Edward, Managing Partner of HTX Ventures. "We are excited to work alongside Astar Network and other leading exchanges to facilitate a new generation of token projects, ensuring they have the tools and support needed to succeed."

HTX Ventures, the global investment arm of the HTX, has been an investor in Astar Network since 2021, demonstrating a long-term commitment to the growth and success of Astar's platform and its associated projects.

"We are deeply grateful for the support from HTX and their belief in our vision to expand the frontiers of blockchain technology." said Astar Network, "This collaboration through the TGE Catalyst Grant not only accelerates our mission at Astar Network but also cultivates significant synergies that will enhance our joint efforts to drive global blockchain innovation. We are excited about the future and look forward to working together to bring about transformative impacts within the ecosystem."

Key features of the TGE Catalyst Grant include:

Strategic CEX Collaboration: Streamlining the listing process and boosting market momentum through collaborations with top CEXs including HTX.

Unique Marketing and KOL Alliances: Utilizing Astar's "SAMURAI Support" marketing framework to enhance project visibility and engagement within the Web3 community.

Listing Acceleration Package: Offering financial support for marketing and promotional activities on CEXs, alongside liquidity advisory services and audit support to ensure project readiness and security.

HTX's involvement in the TGE Catalyst Grant not only strengthens its portfolio of innovative blockchain services but also enhances its role as a catalyst in the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape.

About HTX:

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved over a decade from a simple cryptocurrency exchange to a comprehensive blockchain business ecosystem. This expansion covers a wide range of services including digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investments, incubation, and more. As a world-leading portal to Web 3.0, HTX is committed to a growth strategy focused on global expansion, ecological prosperity, wealth effect, and safety and compliance. This approach enables us to offer comprehensive, safe, and reliable services and value to virtual currency enthusiasts around the world, reinforcing our position as a global gateway to Web3.



About Astar:

Astar Network is the gateway for projects across enterprises, entertainment & gaming in Japan and beyond, driving global adoption and delivering web3 to billions. It leverages a cross-virtual machine powered by Polygon and Polkadot to offer customizable blockchain solutions that accelerate web3 adoption. With zk-powered Ethereum L2 Scaling (zkEVM), EVM, WASM, and a cutting-edge ecosystem, Astar delivers robust, secure, and interoperable web3 technology.

Astar zkEVM is the new Layer-2 solution to scale a web3 experience on Ethereum with zero knowledge (ZK) technology. Astar Network connects you to web3.

