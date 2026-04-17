HTX DAO Completes Q1 2026 $HTX Burn: Two-Year Supply Shrinks Over 11% as Deflation Accelerates

PANAMA CITY, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a turbulent first quarter characterized by market volatility and shrinking global trading volumes, HTX DAO has delivered a robust deflationary performance.

According to an official announcement, HTX DAO successfully completed its $HTX burn for the first quarter of 2026 on April 15. A total of 10,825,402,253,521.04 $HTX tokens, valued at approximately $19.22 million, were permanently removed from circulation. This brings the cumulative total of $HTX burned and pledged to 110.32 trillion tokens to date.

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Counter-Cyclical Resilience Amid Market Downturn

The global crypto market faced significant headwinds in Q1, with total trading volumes plunging by 27% quarter-over-quarter due to cautious macroeconomic sentiment. While much of the industry struggled with revenue contraction, $HTX demonstrated remarkable "counter-cyclical" resilience.

Data reveals that even in a subdued market, the volume of $HTX burned in a single quarter exceeded 1% of its total supply. This indicates that the HTX platform has maintained efficient revenue conversion and high-volume burn schedules despite the broader market conditions, a feat that has significantly bolstered community and investor confidence.

Market capital flows further support this narrative. According to DefiLlama data, as of March 31, HTX ranked first globally among centralized exchanges (CEXs) for 24-hour net capital inflows, attracting $54.14 million in a single day.

Redefining Scarcity: 5.5% Annual Deflation Rate

Since the inception of the burn program in 2024, the cumulative reduction in $HTX supply—through burns and pledges—has surpassed 11% of the total supply. This represents a staggering average annual deflation rate of 5.5%, a figure that significantly outpaces most peer exchange tokens and mainstream crypto assets. This aggressive supply reduction creates a high degree of scarcity, providing a solid foundation for the token's long-term value.

While the supply side contracts, the demand for $HTX is being aggressively reinforced.

In Q1, $HTX was successfully listed on the European compliant exchange Bit2Me, expanding its user base and liquidity within regulated markets. Additionally, HTX DAO launched a $HTX staking feature, allowing hodlers to earn up to 10% APY while participating in governance, incentivizing long-term holding.

Since April 1, $HTX has served as the sole token for trading fee discounts on the HTX exchange. Its integration into core trading scenarios provides a sustainable engine for future burns and ongoing market demand.

The token's resilience against headwinds in Q1 2026 serves as a definitive validation of the $HTX deflationary model and the steady growth of the HTX ecosystem. As the burn mechanism continues and the ecosystem expands, the "absolute scarcity" of $HTX is expected to become increasingly pronounced.

About HTX DAO

As a multi-chain deployed decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), HTX DAO demonstrates an innovative governance approach. Unlike traditional corporate structures, it adopts a decentralized governance structure composed of a diversified group, jointly committed to the success of this organization. This unique ecosystem advocates openness and encourages all DAO participants to propose ideas that can promote the development of HTX DAO.

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