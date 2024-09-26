HTX DAO Emphasizes Its Focus on the CIS Region for Global Expansion at Crypto Summit 2024

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 25-26, HTX DAO made a strong impression at Crypto Summit 2024, as an exclusive sponsor of its registration desk and a key partner. This demonstrates HTX DAO's commitment to expanding its presence in the CIS region, a vital market for the global growth of its ecosystem and showcases its unique decentralized governance model. Through the Summit, the budding ecosystem attracted a broad array of crypto community members, developers, partners, and users, further strengthening its global community and decentralization.

Anton Belyakov, the operations manager for HTX in the CIS region, delivered a keynote speech titled "Towards Crypto Exchange 2.0: How HTX DAO Redefines Exchange Model to Build Active Crypto Community."

Belyakov emphasized that HTX DAO is an organization that can change how we view centralized exchanges, representing a decentralized exchange through innovative governance and community participation. According to him, HTX DAO empowers its users, partners, and governance committee members to participate in decision-making processes and bolster the exchange to integrate community feedback, innovative solutions, and more — thereby driving rapid product evolution.

Belyakov also revealed that HTX DAO's governance token, $HTX, has seen its value steadily increase thanks to the platform's growth and the token burning designed to limit supply. At present, the token is traded on 24 exchanges. Since its launch in early 2024, $9 million worth of $HTX tokens have been burned and $42.5 million liquidity pledges have been received by HTX DAO, demonstrating both a robust foundation and strong potential especially within the CIS region.

Looking ahead, Belyakov noted that $HTX has the potential to lead governance tokens in the crypto space, as HTX DAO continues to set a new standard for community-driven exchanges.

The Crypto Summit, held in Moscow from September 25-26 this year, is a major annual event for cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors in Russia and the CIS. The recent event attracted over 7,000 attendees, 70 speakers, and 70 exhibitors. This year's discussions focused on the industry's most concerned topics, including investment opportunities, market trends, and regulatory developments.

HTX DAO highlighted the CIS region as a fertile ground for crypto growth, driven by its technology innovation, active communities, and decentralized ethos. Despite regulatory challenges and global financial pressures, the region remains a high-potential market within the global crypto industry. In August alone, HTX DAO and HTX saw their market share rise to 21.2% in the region. Going forward, HTX DAO plans to continue expanding its businesses in the CIS market, further growing its international footprint.

