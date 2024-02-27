HTX, GIE Milipol and Comexposium launches inaugural Milipol Asia-Pacific & TechX Summit 2024

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural Milipol Asia-Pacific & TechX Summit (MAP-TXS) will take place from 3 to 5 April 2024 at Sands Convention Centre, Singapore. Jointly organized by Singapore's HTX (Home Team Science and Technology Agency), GIE Milipol, and Comexposium Singapore, the biennial event comes under the auspices of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore and the Ministry of the Interior of France. Singapore's Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law, Mr. K Shanmugam will deliver the opening address at Milipol Asia-Pacific & TechX Summit 2024.

Themed " Powering Innovation: A Safe & Secure Future" , the event is positioned to be Asia Pacific's flagship homeland security gathering covering both public and private sector security. Milipol Asia-Pacific's trade exhibition will showcase the latest innovations in homeland security, while the TechX Summit will host prominent Government officials, industry leaders, and academia at this high-level conference.

Spanning 14,500 sqm, over 350 international exhibitors and 10,000 senior government officials, operational experts, industry leaders, security providers, integrators and academia will converge at the event to discuss the latest solutions, strategies, best practices, and challenges; share technological trends; and foster greater collaboration within the regional homeland security community.

Centered around the theme "Artificial Intelligence and Homeland Security," the TechX Summit delves into a spectrum of specialized topics including the deployment of AI in homeland security by governments worldwide; the industrial integration of AI; AI safety and regulation; biometrics and blockchain; the fight against cybercrimes and scams; and human-centric AI innovation.

Prominent personalities who will speak at the conference include:

Dr. Dimitri Kusnezov, Under Secretary for Science and Technology, US Department of Homeland Security;

Jean-Christophe Fondeur , Chief Technology Officer, IDEMIA; and

, Chief Technology Officer, IDEMIA; and Professor Simon Chesterman, Vice Provost and Senior Director of AI Governance at the National University of Singapore .

Chairman of TechX Summit 2024, and Assistant Chief Executive (Programmes) at HTX, Sean Tan, said, "The collaboration between HTX, GIE Milipol and Comexposium Singapore in organizing Milipol Asia-Pacific & TechX Summit underscores the importance of leveraging S&T to enhance public safety and security in Asia Pacific. We have brought the best of both worlds together – the trade exhibition with the latest S&T solutions and global experts for the conference to provide an impactful and engaging platform to foster even greater collaborations within the homeland security community."

Milipol Asia-Pacific's Managing Director, Andrew Marriott said, "Countries are uplifting their security systems partly to reduce manpower utilization and to drive more capability and efficiencies. Increased security budgets across the region are attributed to more technology to be procured. As we continue to build eminence across the region, we are delighted that our new partnership with HTX reinforces this event's objective and theme across Asia Pacific."

Online visitor registration is open at https://www.milipolasiapacific.com/register.

Visit https://www.techxsummit.sg/ for information on HTX's TechX Summit.

For more information, refer to Annex 1 or visit https://www.milipolasiapacific.com/.