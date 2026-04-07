HTX Releases "2026 Digital Asset Trends White Paper": Regime Shift of Global Liquidity Defines a New Era of On-Chain Finance

PANAMA CITY, Panama, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, HTX officially released its 2026 Digital Asset Trends White Paper (the "White Paper"). The report was jointly published with leading industry platforms and media including BlockBeats, ChainCatcher, Foresight News, HTX Learn, HTX Research, Odaily, PANews, RootData, and TechFlow. Against a backdrop of market consolidation and cautious sentiment, this report provides a timely re-evaluation of the digital asset landscape. By offering a systematic framework and forward-looking analysis, it aims to help investors find clarity and maintain a strategic foothold throughout this evolving cycle.

The White Paper identifies ten pivotal trends poised to reshape the digital asset landscape in 2026, arguing that digital assets are completing their historic transition into a recognized asset class. The market is moving beyond a purely price cycle-driven paradigm into a new era defined by structural trends, gradually evolving from a high-volatility innovation sector into a core component of global asset allocation frameworks. Amidst a broader reconfiguration of global liquidity, HTX is anchoring its strategy across four core pillars - Stability, Transparency, Institutionalization, and AI Enablement. Through the dual engine of technology and mechanism, it strives to serve as the trusted infrastructure layer for trading and wealth generation, supporting long-term capital in the burgeoning era of on-chain finance.

Full Report: https://square.htx.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/2026-Digital-Asset-Trends-White-Paper-en.pdf

A New Macro Paradigm: From Digital Gold Consolidation to Record Stablecoin Expansion

The White Paper projects that 2026 will mark a rebalancing phase in global monetary policy, with interest rate differentials between the U.S. Federal Reserve and emerging markets no longer moving in sync. In this complex macro environment, Bitcoin (BTC) is expected to solidify its role as digital gold. No longer a fringe innovation experiment, Bitcoin and other core crypto assets are becoming structurally embedded in global asset allocation models, forming hedging portfolios alongside U.S. Treasuries and gold, with pricing power increasingly shifting toward long-term capital. At the same time, Ethereum (ETH) is positioned to emerge as a core yield-bearing asset. Supported by its mature staking and DeFi infrastructure, Ethereum is establishing itself as the on-chain treasury bond, evolving into a cash flow-driven growth asset.

In terms of liquidity, stablecoins are set to reach new highs in the market size. Their role has expanded beyond trading instruments into foundational infrastructure for global cross-border payments and settlement. As HTX notes, "In 2026, the market is no longer asking whether digital assets have value, but rather what allocation percentage they deserve." With total stablecoin market capitalization surpassing $300 billion, a USD-based on-chain settlement system is already taking shape. Through deep liquidity provisioning, HTX is positioning itself as a key venue for global macro capital to gauge market dynamics.

Institutionalization and Asset Tokenization: RWA Acceleration and Derivatives Expansion

In 2026, institutional participation is undergoing a fundamental transformation. Institutional capital will continue to increase its share of the market, while retail-driven volatility is expected to moderate. The White Paper identifies three primary pathways for institutional engagement: direct asset allocation, yield-enhancement strategies (via staking and RWA), and infrastructure investment (including equity stakes in exchanges and custodians). The entry of long-term capital is driving more rational market behavior and gradually compressing volatility. Meanwhile, RWAs are entering a rapid expansion phase. The tokenization of U.S. Treasuries and fixed-income instruments is introducing stable yield sources into on-chain ecosystems. According to the report, the global RWA market size has exceeded $340 billion, with assets ranging from government bonds and gold to commodities such as electricity and soybeans being digitized on-chain.

As institutional participation grows, on-chain derivatives trading is poised for significant expansion. Perpetual futures contracts and options are increasingly migrating on-chain, featuring more mature pricing mechanisms. In response, HTX has comprehensively upgraded its institutional services, offering robust API infrastructure, customized risk management solutions, and deep integration with leading global custodians. It effectively serves as a compliant gateway, enabling professional capital to access on-chain markets and capture structural premiums amid macro volatility.

Infrastructure Evolution and the Rise of the Agent Economy: Dual Engines of zkEVM and AI Agents

In 2026, the upgrade of digital asset infrastructure is proceeding on two parallel tracks, pushing the industry into the 10-Gigabit L1 and automation era.

At the infrastructure level, Ethereum is addressing approximately 80% of proof bottlenecks through protocol-level integration of zkEVM, entering the 10-Gigabit L1 era. With its combination of performance and security, Ethereum is consolidating ecosystem-wide liquidity, effectively ending the Ethereum killer narrative. In this context, modular blockchain architecture is becoming the dominant paradigm. As base-layer protocols become commoditized, value is shifting toward "fat applications," with customized L2s driven by super dApps and AI agent economies emerging as the new core of the ecosystem.

Simultaneously, AI Agents are becoming primary executors on-chain. These autonomous agents are increasingly replacing humans in trading, yield management, and risk control. As of March 2026, AI agent-generated economic output (aGDP) has already reached hundreds of millions of dollars. Market interaction is shifting from manual execution to intent-driven models, marking the rise of the AI agent economy.

Keeping pace with this frontier, HTX has introduced HTX AI Skills, enabling users to input natural language commands for market analysis, strategy generation, and assisted execution. This intent-driven trading paradigm significantly lowers barriers to entry, allowing retail users to access professional-grade, AI-powered on-chain financial services.

Embracing 2026: Transparency and Regulatory Clarity as HTX's Strategic Foundations

In an era of structural divergence, competition among platforms is shifting from traffic acquisition to trust-building. Transparent competition is emerging as the defining differentiator. HTX emphasizes in the White Paper that transparency is no longer an additional advantage but a baseline for survival. The platform has taken the lead in institutionalizing Proof of Reserves (PoR) disclosures, leveraging technology to ensure verifiable and transparent asset structures. At the same time, as regulatory frameworks become clearer globally, gray areas are expected to shrink further. In a more defined regulatory landscape, HTX's compliance-first operations strategy is demonstrating strong resilience against systemic risks.

HTX reaffirms its commitment to global users: security and transparency are the foundation of platform development. Looking ahead, the platform will focus on three strategic priorities: enhancing institutional services, integrating on-chain assets with yield products, and advancing compliant global expansion.

As the White Paper concludes, the digital asset market is transitioning from broad-based rallies to survival-of-the-fittest dynamics, marking an era for professionals and long-term builders. With its four strategic pillars of stability, transparency, institutionalization, and AI enablement, HTX aims not only to facilitate trading, but to serve as a foundational builder of on-chain financial infrastructure. In the narrative of global liquidity reconfiguration, HTX stands ready to partner with global participants in shaping the next golden decade of digital assets.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951026/image_838145_23167926.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391903/image_ID__Logo.jpg