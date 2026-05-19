$HTX Trading Volume Surges 393.5% on $HTX Frenzy Campaign

PANAMA CITY, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HTX successfully concluded its high-profile $HTX Frenzy campaign on May 15. The exchange allocated a 100,000 USDT prize pool toward the event, which spanned four primary tracks: asset holding, spot trading, grid trading, and HTX Earn subscriptions.

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According to official data, the campaign drew nearly 30,000 registered participants, with 93.6% of them maintaining active asset holdings. Average daily holdings among registered accounts rose by 318.1% compared to baseline figures before the campaign, while average daily spot trading volume jumped by 393.5%.

The expansion in $HTX holdings and trading activity comes amid broader digital-asset market caution and constrained net capital inflows, reflecting the market's growing recognition of $HTX's long-term value and ecosystem potential.

Eleven Consecutive Weeks of Gains: $HTX Charts Its Own Course

Strong user confidence and surging participation metrics are clearly mirrored in $HTX's secondary market performance.

Market data shows that $HTX has recently staged an exceptionally strong rally, recording eleven consecutive weeks of gains while breaking above and standing firmly over the 60-week moving average (MA60). This is a strong indication of robust upward momentum.

Ecosystem Expansion Accelerates the $HTX Value Flywheel

Behind this strong market performance is a rapid acceleration in $HTX ecosystem development initiatives led by HTX DAO and HTX.

HTX DAO is moving ahead with the $HTX deflationary schedule. The platform previously completed the Q1 2026 $HTX token burn, permanently removing more than 10.83 trillion $HTX from circulation and further reinforcing market expectations around its long-term scarcity.

Concurrently, HTX designated $HTX as its exclusive utility token for trading fee deductions. This strategically significant move directly ties HTX's massive trading volume to the real-world utility of $HTX, generating sustained organic demand and providing strong underlying value support for the token.

Meanwhile, initiatives such as the HTX Genesis Hackathon are continuing to gain momentum, attracting an increasing number of high-quality developers, innovative projects, and community contributors into the $HTX ecosystem, further strengthening the foundation for its long-term growth.

The successful conclusion of HTX's "$HTX Frenzy" event not only reflects the ecosystem's recent phase of rapid expansion but also marks the beginning of a new chapter of value growth for $HTX.

As HTX's trading ecosystem continues to expand, HTX DAO further deepens ecosystem development, and more real-world use cases and developer resources converge around $HTX, the token is entering a healthy and self-reinforcing value flywheel. With additional ecosystem catalysts expected to kick off and materialize over time, $HTX is well positioned to demonstrate even stronger growth potential and long-term vitality across the broader crypto market.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX (formerly Huobi) has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square , and follow HTX on X, Telegram, and Discord.

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