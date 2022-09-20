Huawei Actively Explores F5G Evolution Practices to Reshape Industry Productivity

BANGKOK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At HUAWEI CONNECT 2022, Kim Jin, Vice President of Huawei Optical Business Product Line, delivered a keynote speech entitled "F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity" in which he laid out his vision that F5G will primarily evolve across three new industry scenarios, and released the ICT industry's first all-optical intelligent timing IoT gateway and a brand-new optical fiber vibration sensing device.

During the event, Huawei also hosted the "F5G Industry Practice, Building New-Gen Connectivity" Summit, where Huawei shared F5G best practices with customers and partners.

F5G is the fifth-generation fixed communications network, as defined by the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI). Dr. Frank J. Effenberger, ITU-T Q2/15 Rapporteur and the Vice Chair of ETSI ISG F5G, explained that F5G has been tremendously successful in enhanced fixed broadband (eFBB), full-fiber connection (FFC), and guaranteed reliable experience (GRE) scenarios based on optical fiber communication technologies and that it is now being used across a range of industries to accelerate digital transformation.

Kim Jin said that the focus of F5G evolution in the future would be on reshaping industry productivity by continuing to explore new application scenarios in industry markets. Huawei believes that F5G will evolve to three more application scenarios — Green Agile Optical Network (GAO), Real-time Resilient Link (RRL), and Optical Sensing & Visualization (OSV) — and calls for partners through the industry chain to jointly promote F5G innovation and application.

By applying its significant experience in industry markets while developing F5G, Huawei has built Green Intelligent OptiX Network solutions and discovered more than 40 innovative scenario-based applications in over 10 industries, such as transportation, energy, finance, and government and public utilities.

For Internet of Things (IoT) scenarios, Huawei launched the world's first all-optical intelligent timing IoT gateway, OptiXstar T823E-T. The gateway features high reliability, precise timing, and intelligent openness. It has been widely used in substations, vehicle-to-everything (V2X), and oil and gas.

For small and micro enterprise campuses, Huawei launched the MiniFTTO solution and a series of products.

For the ISP industry, Huawei released Fiber to the Room (FTTR) and OTN P2MP private line solutions to help ISPs improve home and enterprise service experiences and customer satisfaction.

Huawei also unveiled a new optical fiber sensing product, OptiXsense EF3000-F50, which extends the optical fiber sensing technology from oil and gas pipeline inspection to key area protection, and has high use potential in airports, railways, and large campuses.

Nicholas Ma, President of Huawei APAC Enterprise Business Group, said, " Unleashing digital potential in Asia Pacific requires a green and robust digital infrastructure. Huawei will continue to accelerate digital transformation by supporting industries with an innovative and green all-optical network foundation, and to become a key contributor to the region's digital economy.

