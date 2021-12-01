Huawei Calls for Accelerated Green ICT Growth at Telecom Digital Power Summit APAC 2021

''Carbon neutrality has become a global consensus and mission. I believe it will be one of the biggest changes in the upcoming 30-40 years. It will not only revolutionize power production and consumption, but also bring opportunities to upgrade all industries as well as rethink our economy and society.'' — said Dr. Fang Lianzhou, VP and CMO of Huawei Digital Power.

Carbon neutrality is a growing trend in the global fight against climate change. Huawei Telecom Digital Power Summit APAC 2021 provided a virtual platform to exchange experiences in reducing both carbon emissions and OPEX, helping partners and customers digitalize their energy and go carbon neutral.

The global ICT industry consumed over 570 billion kWh of electricity in 2020 and the figure is expected to reach 1.85 trillion kWh in 2030. In addition, data center facilities and telecommunication networks were responsible for 160 million tons and 146 million tons of carbon emissions in 2020, respectively. It is therefore undeniable that the ICT industry will need to play a major role in reaching carbon neutrality targets.

The Summit looked at the foundation of building green telecommunication networks and data center facilities. Speakers shared their insights, tips, and best practices. Plus, viewers from around the world glimpsed the latest green energy facilities for telecommunication networks and data centers, global best practices, and innovative solutions for new building facilities and modernization.

Ms. Yoly Crisanto, CSO of Globe Telecom — one of the largest and most advanced telecommunication operators in Asia Pacific, shared her experience in 5G deployment and site digitalization. Globe works to actively contribute to 10 out of 17 UN Sustainable Development Goals. This includes several carbon emissions management strategies, such as deploying over 7400 green solutions across the network and modifying 13 key building facilities in the Philippines to run on clean energy. Ms. Crisanto also explained that Globe is significantly reducing its carbon emissions through green energy transformation. Globe Telecom has set a remarkable example for telecommunication operators worldwide, aiming to reduce carbon emissions by 57% or 0.57 million tons by 2030.

Sanjay Kr Sainani, Global SVP & CTO of Huawei Digital Power highlighted key technologies for reduced Carbon Footprint in Data Centers. He said: "Prefabricated & Modular Construction allow use of recyclable materials, reduced consumption & wastage and shortens time to deploy Data Center Facilities. Huawei has pioneered high efficiency converged power & cooling systems, embedded IoT, AI enabled O&M technologies that have been successfully implemented in Data Centers from China to Ireland to help reduce Data Center life-cycle Carbon footprint"

After the keynote sessions, the audience took a virtual tour of the Huawei Digital Power Innovation Experience Center, learning about the latest digital power solutions as well as the next-generation data center and telecommunication sites in Dongguan and Hangzhou.

The half-day summit brought global audiences together with industry and business leaders. Participants explored innovative solutions in the power industry along with case studies that have adopted leading power technologies in the ICT industry.

Carbon neutrality cannot be achieved if we work alone. Collective efforts are necessary. The impressive turnout at this summit has highlighted global interest in green energy. In response to market demand and increasing push toward clean energy, Huawei will continue to work with customers and partners to integrate and innovate power electronics, energy storage, cloud, and digital technologies to build a better, greener, and smarter world.

