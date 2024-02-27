Huawei Cloud CTO Bruno Zhang: Building the Intelligent Cloud Foundation for Telcos with Systematic Innovation

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Huawei Product & Solution Launch 2024 event during MWC Barcelona 2024, Bruno Zhang, CTO of Huawei Cloud, stated that, "Huawei Cloud is committed to building an intelligent cloud foundation for the telecom industry and accelerating intelligence across industries with systematic innovation that encompasses AI for Cloud and Cloud for AI."

AI for Cloud: Reshaping the Industry with Pangu Models

Bruno Zhang, CTO of Huawei Cloud

Huawei Cloud Pangu models power intelligent upgrade of both industries and cloud applications.

Mr. Zhang described how telco customers have already applied them. The Pangu R&D model helps developers generate code with just one prompt and test cases with just one click. The Pangu telecom model automatically troubleshoots 90% of network faults in just minutes. The Pangu virtual human model boasts 95% lip sync accuracy for customer service and livestreaming. These will be joined with even more models.

Cloud for AI: Solving Challenges with Systematic Innovation

To help telcos build intelligent cloud infrastructure, Huawei Cloud provides a solution suite comprising AI-native storage, GaussDB, data-AI convergence, and distributed QingTian architecture. These are deployed and used across the cloud, network, edge, and device.

AI Native Storage: High bandwidth, high concurrency, and low latency for foundation models

Training foundation models needs exabytes of data. Huawei Cloud handles this demand easily thanks to a three-pronged approach. First, the EMS memory service stores petabytes of parameters with 220 TB ultra-large bandwidth and ultra-low latency down to the microsecond. Second, the SFS Turbo cache service delivers high throughput and concurrency. With IOPS in the tens of millions, 1 billion data records no longer need 100 hours to prepare, just 5. Third, a knowledge lake built on Object Storage Service (OBS) reduces the cost of storing training and inference data by 30%.

GaussDB: A solid database that helps telcos process data both efficiently and securely

GaussDB is an enterprise-class distributed database with over 100,000 nodes. For availability, GaussDB ensures dual-cluster strong consistency with zero RPO. For security, it is certified CC EAL4+, the highest level in the industry. For automation, GaussDB provides one-stop tools to convert and migrate 95% of common syntax.

Data-AI convergence platform: A robust data foundation for foundation models

Data is the key to foundation models. To develop telecom models specifically, data from the BSS, OSS, and MSS domains needs to unify into one data lake. Huawei Cloud's data-AI convergence platform is a robust data foundation for these models. With LakeFormation, one copy of data can be shared without migration. With DataArts Studio, AI scientists enjoy high-quality, compliant data. Finally, the three pipelines – DataArts, ModelArts, and CodeArts – orchestrate and schedule data and AI workflows to drive online model training and inference with real-time data.

Industry's first multi-cloud deployment model and Cloud on Cloud solution for carriers

All of the Pangu model capabilities mentioned above and Pangu-powered cloud services are tailored to each customer for deployment in public cloud, dedicated cloud, or hybrid cloud. For example, telcos can build and run their dedicated AI platform and foundation models in their existing data centers using Huawei Cloud Stack , a hybrid cloud.

Huawei Cloud also offers consulting, end-to-end operations, and one-stop migration services through its Cloud on Cloud solution.

Mr. Zhang concluded with how Huawei Cloud is committed to shared success. Shared tech is available through 150,000 APIs. Shared experience comes from serving more than 3 million global customers. And shared ecosystem consists of 10,000 KooGallery offerings. These efforts empower carriers to build B2B services and seize opportunities to stay competitive.

MWC Barcelona 2024 will be held from February 26 to February 29 in Barcelona, Spain. During the event, Huawei will showcase its latest products and solutions at stand 1H50 in Fira Gran Via Hall 1. With the 2024 commercial launch of 5.5G, Huawei is collaborating with operators and partners around the world to pursue exciting new innovation in networks, cloud, and intelligence. Together, we will drive 5G business and foster a thriving industry ecosystem, creating a new era for intelligent digital transformation. For more information, please visit: https://carrier.huawei.com/en/events/mwc2024.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2347787/Bruno_Zhang_CTO_Huawei_Cloud.jpg