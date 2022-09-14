Huawei Connect 2022 to explore unleashing digital productivity

BANGKOK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei Connect 2022, the global leading provider of ICT infrastructure's annual flagship event, will kick off on September 21 in Bangkok, Thailand, to explore the latest ICT innovations and strategies for shared success with customers and partners worldwide.

Themed "Unleash Digital", this year's Huawei Connect will share where industry digitalization is heading, what opportunities it brings, and how digital technologies like cloud, AI, and 5G can be practically applied in different industry scenarios to fully unleash their value.

This is also the first time this annual flagship event goes a global tour. After debuting in Thailand, Huawei Connect will be held in Dubai and Paris in October, and come to Shenzhen, China in November to sum up.

"On behalf of Huawei, I would like to invite you to attend Huawei Connect 2022. This year's event will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from September 19 to 21, complete with live broadcasts and the opportunity to connect with industry experts," said Ken Hu, Rotating Chairman of Huawei in the invitation.

Speakers and experts from the ICT industry will dive into challenges that governments and enterprises face at all stages of their digital transformation journey, from digitalizing offices to production, to industrial support and core operational systems.

Huawei will also take the opportunity to introduce a number of ICT products, portfolios, and solutions designed to meet the needs of various industry scenarios. It will give a sneak peek at new groundbreaking innovations, as well as best practices and results from our work with customers and partners around the world.

"Together, we can build a sound ecosystem for open collaboration and shared success, and we look forward to exploring this further with you," said Ken Hu.

Huawei Connect is Huawei's annual flagship event for the global ICT industry. It aims to serve as an open and collaborative platform where KOLs, business leaders, technical experts, pioneering companies, ecosystem partners, application service providers, and developers can gather to drive the development of the industry and foster an open and robust ecosystem for shared success.

