Huawei Spark Founders Summit Kicks off in Bangkok to promote startup ecosystem

Spark Founders Summit – HUAWEI CLOUD's flagship annual startup event – is a celebration of Huawei Spark startup ecosystem and showcases how Huawei can help startups face an ever-changing digital world.

BANGKOK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei's flagship startup event, Spark Founders Summit (SFS), will be held in Bangkok, Thailand from 20 - 21 September. In conjunction with Huawei Connect. SFS is expected to attract around 5,000 attendees, with the two-day event hosted at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center this year.

SFS will bring together key ecosystem players; connecting founders, policymakers, enterprises, and investors to discuss Asia's digital future, harness thought leadership and best practices, showcase products and upcoming startups. A key highlight of the summit is the tri-party government panel on the 20th of September, involving representatives from Thailand, Singapore and Indonesia governments speaking on their respective countries' startup ecosystem strategies and programs.

Huawei Spark reaffirms its global startup ecosystem strategy aiming to help startups scale and grow by leveraging the Huawei Cloud platform, accessing technology, commercialization and fundraising support. Initially launched in Asia Pacific in 2020, Huawei Spark is now also in Latin America and will soon be in Africa, Europe and Middle East in the coming year as the program is going global to help more enterprises grow and scale efficiently with the cloud. Every year, Huawei Spark holds the Spark Ignite Global Startup Competition with an open call for startups all over the world. With more than 3000 applications in the last 24 months, Spark Ignite Global is now one of Asia's biggest tech startup competition. Currently, more than 120 startups are part of Huawei Spark, a handful collectively securing more than US$50M in the last 12 months at Pre-A and A .

Jacqueline Shi, the President of HUAWEI CLOUD, shares that "HUAWEI CLOUD will fully support startups with technology and digital community. In the next three years, HUAWEI aims to empower 10,000 startups around the world to accelerate their growth via the HUAWEI CLOUD platform and ecosystem".

Mr Leo Jiang, Chief Digital Officer, HUAWEI CLOUD APAC, said, "SFS 2022 is a follow-up of last year's success in Singapore and Hong Kong. We're coming back bigger and better; having government and industry leaders from the region to share important conversations on shaping the regional and local startup ecosystems, addressing opportunities and challenges intersecting technology, society and digital economies."

The speaker line-up will also feature regional unicorns such as Patrick Cao, the President of GoTo, venture capitalists such as Lee Kai Fu, Chairman of Sinovation Ventures and author of AI: 2041, and Yutong Zhang, Managing Director of GSR Ventures. Both startups and venture capitals regard Southeast Asia as the next frontier of growth, with startups focusing on unlocking market potential and venture capitalists looking out for the next regional unicorn.

SOURCE Spark Founders Summit